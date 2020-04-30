Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Andy Dalton?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Andy Dalton was released by the Bengals. Should the Patriots sign him? – Gary D.

Depends. Can he bring A.J. Green with him?

I’m going to vote no on this one just based on a presumption of what he wants. If he’d be happy coming in on a cheap deal with no promises of being the starter, that would be fine. He’s a pretty good quarterback, probably better than he gets credit for, especially considering his spent his entire nine-year career with the dysfunctional Bengals. He’s their all-time leader in touchdown passes and led them to the playoffs five times, which is about four more than I remember.

But if he’s looking for an annual salary similar to what he was due to make this year (more than $17 million) and expects to be the starter immediately, I say the Patriots should pass on him. I’m not sure how they’d make it work salary-cap wise, since they’ve got about $1 million of space and need to sign their rookies. I also believe Bill Belichick and the Patriots brain trust believe in Jarrett Stidham, and there’s tremendous value there in having a starting quarterback on his rookie deal.

It wouldn’t shock me if Dalton ended up here, though Jacksonville looks like a better fit. But the Patriots should pass on him unless he’s willing to be a bargain and possibly a backup. I’m all in on seeing what Stidham can do.

What does everyone else think? Should the Patriots sign Andy Dalton? I’ll hear you in the comments.