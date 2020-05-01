Sports Q: Who is the best fullback in Patriots history?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Who is the best fullback in Patriots history?

Well, I guess it depends what we consider a fullback. Is it someone who primarily serves as a lead blocker and maybe catches a few passes or converts a third-and-1 here and there, like James Develin or Sam Gash? Is it someone who fills that blocking role but is also adept at catching the ball out of the backfield, like Kevin Turner or Marc Edwards? Or is it someone who was an absolute beast as a ballcarrier and had a secondary role as a blocker, like Sam “Bam” Cunningham and Jim Nance, who happen to be the top two leading rushers in Patriots history?

If you’re counting backs that were primary ballcarriers, I’d vote Cunningham, who had 5,453 rushing yards in his Patriots career, scored 43 touchdowns (two fewer than Nance), mastered plowing through the line to open holes for backs like Horace Ivory, and leaped over the line often himself.

But if we’re talking in terms of just a pure blocking type of back, I’ll hear the case for the recently retired Develin, who was essential to Sony Michel’s playoff success (six touchdowns) in 2018. Go back and watch the clip of Michel scoring the lone touchdown in the Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams. You’d swear Develin’s shoulder pads were loaded with dynamite the way he blew the hole open. It’s a bummer his career ended so soon, though I suspect this is a guy that will have plenty of coaching success in his future. If you want to vote for him, I won’t argue.

My personal favorite was Sam Gash, who played with the Patriots from 1992-97 and opened holes for Curtis Martin during his three excellent seasons in New England. What a perfect name for a fullback, too. Sam Gash. He was pretty similar to Develin. I’m going to make him my choice, but honestly, I don’t know that there’s a correct answer here. The Patriots have had some very good ones, and they didn’t all have the same skill set. Can’t go wrong picking a Sam, I guess.

But what does everyone else think? Who is the best fullback in Patriots history? I’ll hear you in the comments.