Sports Q: Which Celtic were you sure would become a star, but didn’t?

Ron Mercer dunks over Vinny Del Negro, Ervin Johnson, and Robert Traylor.
Ron Mercer dunks over Vinny Del Negro, Ervin Johnson, and Robert Traylor. –The Boston Globe
May 5, 2020 | 4:58 PM

Which Celtic were you sure would become a star, but didn't? 

Which Celtic were you sure would become a star, but didn’t?

Oh, this one is easy. I suppose I should think of some other examples and possibilities, but I’m not going to, because nothing is going to top my original choice:

Ron Mercer.

Yes, like Chauncey Billups , the No. 3 overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Mercer (the sixth pick) was a consolation prize for losing out on Tim Duncan in the lottery. And there was no consolation for that.

But he was a player with an elite prospect pedigree – hot-shot recruit at Kentucky, averaged 18.1 points per game for their ’97 national champs, excellent mid-range shooter, and smooth as Jiffy around the hoop.  He had a terrific first season for the Celtics, averaging 15.3 points per game and making first-team All-Rookie in ’98.

He averaged 17.0 points per game in his second season, but he wasn’t the quickest player on the court, became marginalized somewhat by the arrival of some kid named Paul Pierce, and his knees went bad.

The Celtics traded him to the Nuggets in August 1999, and he spent a productive half-season there before bouncing from Denver to Orlando to Chicago, Indiana, San Antonio, and then New Jersey. He was out of the league at age 28. His top career statistical comp is Moochie Norris.

If you saw the replay of the Celtics’ season-opening win over the Jordan Bulls that NBC Sports Boston aired earlier this week – the first game of the Rick Pitino era and the high point of the Rick Pitino era – you saw Mercer flying around making graceful plays all over the court.

I was sure then that Mercer would be a star. He almost was, for a while. But the promise faded fast. I still remember him well, though.

What does everyone else think? Which Celtic were you sure would be a star, but didn’t become one? I’ll hear you in the comments.

