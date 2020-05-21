Sports Q: What is your favorite memory from attending a sporting event?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

What’s your favorite memory from attending a sporting event? — Tim B.

I thought this was a fitting question given the current circumstances. Our favorite moment from attending a live sporting event probably isn’t changing anytime soon, huh?

Advertisement

Growing up in Maine, I didn’t get to a lot sporting events in Boston as a kid. There was usually one family trip to a Red Sox game per year, but I never saw the Celtics, Patriots or Bruins in person until I was in college. I’m so jealous of those of you who got to see Larry Bird at the Garden.

My favorite game from those Sox trips was my first one, this Red Sox-Indians game from April 1978, when I was 8. We had good seats near third base so I got to see my favorite player, Butch Hobson, up close. (No, he did not make any of his 43 errors that season that night.) All the clichés about being mesmerized by the green of the wall and the grass apply. I remember it vividly.

But my best memory came years later after I become a sportswriter and, thanks to the extraordinary success of our local teams, got to cover all kinds of great events. I cherished being at Dodger Stadium for the Red Sox World Series clincher in 2018; I love that ballpark.

But the absolute best was Game 1 of the World Series in 2013 at Fenway. I was covering it for the Globe and Boston.com, but my dad had a bleacher ticket, so for much of the game I went out and sat with him in the stands.

Advertisement

When it was over, he happily hung around the mostly empty ballpark while I finished up my writing and shot a couple of Globe 10.0 postgame videos on the field with my friends and former colleagues Alan Miller and Steve Silva. My dad, who might love baseball more than I do, couldn’t have seemed happier. What a fulfilling shared experience that was.

But what was it for you? What is your favorite memory from attending a live sporting event? I’ll hear you in the comments.