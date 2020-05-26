Sports Q: At what age did you care the most about sports?

How old were you when sports meant the most?

Fenway Park
–Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
May 26, 2020 | 7:53 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

 At what age did you care the most about sports?

I’ve heard it said before that age 12 is the pinnacle of sports fandom. The complications that come with being a teenager are still in the future, and you’ve built up a base of knowledge that a kid of 8 or 9 doesn’t have. I think that’s pretty valid.

Advertisement

That said, it was probably a little earlier for me. When I was 12, the Red Sox had just lost Carlton Fisk and traded Fred Lynn, Rick Burleson and Butch Hobson, so that was the year I started to learn that your favorite teams and players don’t stick around forever. The Red Sox inspired cynicism even in kids in those days.

I think for me the pinnacle – the point where I cared about sports the most and thought about it all the time – was probably at age 10 in 1979. The Red Sox still had a loaded young roster featuring all of my heroes coming off the ’78 heartbreak; it still seemed like Lynn, Yaz, Eck, Jim Rice, and the rest had a World Series in their future, if not two. And the Celtics had just added Larry Bird. That worked out pretty well. For someone whose favorite sports were (and still are) baseball and basketball, that was a special time.

I’ll say this though: I really cared about sports deeply in my late 20s, especially when it pertained to the Red Sox. Those Nomar-Pedro teams were so likable – and the Yankees were so damn good and so easy to despise – that it was incredibly satisfying when the Red Sox won, and disappointing to the point in which my mood was altered for the worse when they lost. I lived alone in Concord, N.H., and I cared about every game every night then. For better or worse, sports sometimes filled in those gaps of loneliness.

Advertisement

But age 10? Age 10 is definitely when I cared the most. I should note that Lynn, Rice and Hobson combined for 106 homers that year, and I probably reenacted every one of them playing Wiffle Ball that summer. Happy times.

How about you? How old were you when you cared the most about sports? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports Q Red Sox MLB

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Brad Marchand scores past Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy during a March 3, 2020 game in Tampa, Fla.
Bruins
NHL approves playoff plan: Bruins to play in one of two ‘hub’ cities, but no date set for return May 26, 2020 | 5:28 PM
Gary Bettman is expected to announce the league's return-to-play plan.
NHL
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to address return-to-play plan May 26, 2020 | 2:42 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 12: NFL player Julian Edelman (L) accepts the Best Game award for Super Bowl LI (Patriots vs. Falcons) onstage at The 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Entertainment
The ESPYS will be held remotely May 26, 2020 | 11:51 AM
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady earlier in the 2019 season.
Patriots
ESPN pundit predicts Bill Belichick will win another Super Bowl before Tom Brady May 26, 2020 | 10:40 AM
HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Golf
Tom Brady's golf outing attracted nearly 6 million viewers, according to Turner Sports May 26, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask (40) tries to show the officials his broken skate blade after a goal by Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev during the second period of Game 1 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NHL
Isolating away from family a 'hot topic' as NHL plots return May 26, 2020 | 7:40 AM
Patrice Bergeron celebrates with teammates after scoring one of his two goals against the Flames.
NHL
NHL plans move to small-group training as Phase 2 of return May 26, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing.
Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing out of hospital after being treated for COVID-19 May 25, 2020 | 4:12 PM
AIRBNB
National News
A Florida baseball team listed its stadium on AirBnB — and now it’s booked through July May 25, 2020 | 11:26 AM
Will Hastings Auburn
Patriots
Undersized, underrated, and undrafted: Will Hastings hoping to catch on with the Patriots May 25, 2020 | 10:36 AM
HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after holing out from the fairway on the seventh during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)
Tom Brady
No crowds meant you could hear the players at the Match — and some of it was revealing May 25, 2020 | 10:22 AM
Tom Brady lines up a putt on the sixth green.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady sustained a wardrobe malfunction during 'The Match' May 25, 2020 | 10:06 AM
World
Basketball's EuroLeague cancels season because of coronavirus May 25, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Phil Mickelson reads a putt for Tom Brady on the 17th green.
Golf
Tiger and Peyton top Phil and Brady in charity golf match May 24, 2020 | 9:05 PM
Brian Hoyer and Jarrett Stidham
Patriots
Rob Ninkovich thinks Brian Hoyer will start ahead of Jarrett Stidham to open the season May 23, 2020 | 4:45 PM
Tom Brady and Eli Manning
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady welcomed Eli Manning to Twitter with a playful jab May 23, 2020 | 3:51 PM
NBA
NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season May 23, 2020 | 3:14 PM
“Because I didn’t eat all day, a lot of the time, the food just knocks me out,
Celtics
'No, you can't drink water' May 23, 2020 | 9:31 AM
Tom Brady, 42, with the Patriots in 2019.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is getting 'The Last Dance' treatment, but is there as big of an audience for that? May 23, 2020 | 9:21 AM
Fenway Park
Red Sox
MLB, players' union are working to salvage season, and the next two weeks are critical May 22, 2020 | 9:36 PM
Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing.
Patrick Ewing
Patrick Ewing says he has tested positive for coronavirus May 22, 2020 | 7:47 PM
Tom Brady in 2019.
Tom Brady
Buccaneers GM called Tom Brady-Bruce Arians partnership a 'perfect marriage' May 22, 2020 | 3:20 PM
New York Yankees released injured third baseman Aaron Boone on February 26, 2004. Boone tore ligaments in his left knee while playing basketball in January and was expected to be out for the entire season, prompting the Alex Rodriguez trade. Boone is shown hitting the game-winning home run in the 2003 ALCS against Boston. REUTERS/Henny Abrams/File Library Tag 02272004 Sports
Sports Q
Chad Finn: What is your worst memory as a sports fan? May 22, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Peyton Manning and Tom Brady stop for a picture after the 2016 clash between the Patriots and Broncos in Denver.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are here to spice up a Tiger-Phil rematch. Trash-talking is encouraged. May 22, 2020 | 12:39 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Gronk
Rob Gronkowski joined James Corden to drink a disgusting protein shake and discuss his move to Tampa Bay May 22, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Jerry Sloan
NBA
Hall of Fame coach Jerry Sloan has died at 78 May 22, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell criticized President Trump's opposition to voting by mail May 22, 2020 | 10:40 AM
Golf
Prop bets are out for the charity golf match featuring Tom Brady May 22, 2020 | 9:45 AM
An empty Fenway Park.
MLB
Players' union responds to MLB health and safety proposal for delayed 2020 baseball season May 22, 2020 | 8:17 AM
Boxing
Boxing set for June 9 return in Las Vegas May 22, 2020 | 8:07 AM