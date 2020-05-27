Sports Q: What is your all-time favorite home run?

Manny Ramirez is all smiles as he rounds first base following a home run.
Manny Ramirez is all smiles as he rounds first base following a home run. –Jim Davis/The Boston Globe
By
Sports columnist
May 27, 2020

What is your all-time favorite home run?

So Tuesday night, NESN showed Game 2 of the 2007 American League Division Series between the Red Sox and Angels. There wasn’t much suspense in the series – the Sox would sweep in three games, extending their multi-season streak of playoff wins against the Angels to nine – but it did have one unforgettable moment:

This, Manny Ramirez’s walk-off home run to win Game 2.

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a baseball hit harder or more majestically. His reaction – standing at home plate with his arms raised as the ball appeared to head for the Mass Pike and beyond while the Red Sox dugout went wild – was perfect. There’s no such thing as showing up a pitcher when you hit a ball like that, right?

I think it’s my favorite home-run I’ve ever seen.

I know, there have been bigger ones in Red Sox history. Johnny Damon’s grand slam in Game 7 of the 2004 American League Championship Series is, as discussed here at the Sports Q last week, the most important home run in Red Sox history.

David Ortiz probably had a dozen home runs more important than this one by Manny. His grand slam in Game 2 of the 2013 ALCS against the Tigers – the one that introduced the world to bullpen cop Steve Horgan – is one I loved almost as much as Manny’s.

Carlton Fisk’s homer to win Game 6 of the 1975 World Series is timeless. Maybe Ted Williams hit one that meant a lot to you, beyond when the Hub bid him adieu.  Carl Yastrzemski hit nine in September 1967, and if you’re of a certain age you can probably recall the circumstances of every one.

The Red Sox have a lot of home run lore to choose from. Manny’s blast in 2007 wasn’t the most important. But man, was it fun. And it’s my favorite.

But what does everyone else think? What is your favorite home run, in Red Sox history or otherwise? I’ll hear you in the comments.

