Sports Q: If you could take one championship away from any franchise, which one would it be?

If you could take one championship away from any team in sports history, which one would you take? Keep in mind the butterfly effect consequences it would have. If, for example, you take away the ’85 Bears Super Bowl win, that means there’s a new champ (yay, Patriots!) What’s your call? Who loses the banner? – Neil R.

I like this one. This is a really easy answer if it means the team that lost in the championship becomes the champ. You take it away from the 2007 New York Giants.

The Patriots have their 19-0 season, go down as the greatest single-season team in the sport’s history without debate, and keep the champagne corks unpopped for the ’72 Dolphins.

Is this possible, by the way? Is it doable? Because I’m all in on this concept.

It gets trickier if we put a caveat on it and make it a championship that a team you root for doesn’t directly benefit from when it is removed. I might go with the ’78 Yankees in that case, even if it means the Dodgers (the NL champs) or the Royals (their opponent in the ALCS) won the World Series rather than the Sox.

Other titles it would be tempting to eliminate: the 1985 Lakers and 2010 Lakers. Put those banners in the Garden.

Can I take that ’09 title from the Yankees too? They’d be approaching a 20-year drought without that one.

What does everyone else think? If you could take one championship away from any team, which would you take? I’ll hear you in the comments.