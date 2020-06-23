Sports Q: Which current Patriots players will make the team’s Hall of Fame someday?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Which current Patriots players do you think will eventually make the team’s Hall of Fame? Julian Edelman and Devin McCourty … and who else? – Greg J.

Yep, Edelman and McCourty will be locks for the Patriots Hall of Fame. So too will Matthew Slater (who might have the best chance of all of them of making the Pro Football Hall of Fame) and Dont’a Hightower, a big-game player who deserves much more notice around the league than he gets. He’s basically been the Tedy Bruschi of the second half of the dynasty. (The Tedy Bruschi of the first half of the dynasty was, of course, Tedy Bruschi. In case you needed that pointed out.)

Who else? I’d put James White – who was so sensational in Super Bowl LIII against the Falcons – in the Good Chance category. Patrick Chung, one of Bill Belichick’s favorite players and a Patriot for a decade now (with one year in Philly), has a great chance too. Stephon Gilmore is the Patriots’ best cornerback since Ty Law, but he needs to be an excellent Patriot a while longer – he’s been here just three seasons so far.

There are longer shots like Shaq Mason and Joe Thuney that have a chance with longevity. And there are young players – N’Keal Harry being the first to come to mind – that are just beginning promising careers. Heck, maybe Jarrett Stidham will succeed as Tom Brady’s successor and put himself in this conversation a decade from now.

But the sure things, the players that can already turn in their measurements for those sweet red blazers? McCourty, Edelman, Hightower, and Slater. And I’d bet it happens for White and Chung too.

What does everyone else think? Which current Patriots will make the team’s Hall of Fame someday? I’ll hear you in the comments.