Sports Q: Which quarterback will play the most games for the Patriots this season?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and other Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

DOUG MILLS
Cam Newton's one-year contract with the Patriots formally appeared on the NFL transaction wire on Wednesday. –AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
July 10, 2020 | 7:10 AM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Looks like Cam Newton’s incentives in his contract are tied to playing time more than performance. Does that guarantee he is the starter if he’s healthy? Who do you think plays the most games at quarterback for the Patriots this season? – Kevin  J.

Advertisement

It is true that Newton’s incentives are based on how much he plays.  ESPN’s Field Yates had the details Thursday morning, and the most notable provision is that he’ll earn a $3.75 million bonus if he’s on the field for 90 percent or more of the snaps and the Patriots make the playoffs.

That seems more than likely provided that he stays healthy. That’s the big “if,’’ of course, given that he played just two games last year before a foot injury ended his season. He also had a significant shoulder injury in 2018. But it’s reasonable to presume that if he remains in good condition, he’ll be the Patriots’ starting quarterback.  Perhaps there are some questions about how effective he can be at age 31, but there never should be any questions about his toughness. I like his chances of hitting that incentive.

But to answer the second part of the question, I’ll say it will be Newton, and I’m putting it at 11 games. I’m leaving wiggle room for him to miss a game with injury, or for a scenario in which the Patriots have their playoff positioning clinched and Jarett Stidham gets a start. The other four missed games? They will come when the NFL realizes the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t something it can just plow through, and ends up canceling the September games, instead turning toward a 12-game season and an October start.

Advertisement

To put it another way, I don’t think Newton’s time at quarterback will be abbreviated this season. But the season itself will be.

What does everyone else think? Who will play the most games at quarterback for the Patriots this season? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports Q Patriots Cam Newton

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Gustavo Bou was about to receive an unexpected embrace from Carles Gil after he scored for the Revolution.
New England Revolution
4 takeaways from the Revolution’s 1-0 victory over Montreal in their MLS reopener July 10, 2020 | 6:56 AM
New England Revolution
Fans watched the first Revolution game in months in a unique drive-in atmosphere at Gillette Stadium July 10, 2020 | 6:46 AM
Maddie Meyer
Red Sox
Scrimmage gives Red Sox taste of strange season to come July 9, 2020 | 6:34 PM
Bill Belichick writing notes during the 2019 season.
NFL
When the NFL preseason begins, teams will have to follow these rules July 9, 2020 | 4:50 PM
N'Keal Harry and Cam Newton meet for the first time.
Cam Newton
N'Keal Harry joined Cam Newton in Los Angeles for a throwing session July 9, 2020 | 2:27 PM
The Red Sox 2021 schedule was released July 9.
Red Sox
Red Sox release 2021 schedule July 9, 2020 | 1:53 PM
New Englands Patriots Super Bowl LIII championship ring.
Patriots
Josh Gordon's 2019 Super Bowl ring is up for auction July 9, 2020 | 12:15 PM
David Tulis
Celtics
Kendrick Perkins says WNBA co-owner critical of Black Lives Matter 'needs to be out' July 9, 2020 | 10:26 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019, file photo, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass. While Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Patriots
I didn’t really want the Patriots to sign Cam Newton. Now that they have, I love it. July 9, 2020 | 9:47 AM
Julian Edelman was limited in practice Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Patriots
'I know he said some ugly things, but I do see an opportunity to have a conversation' July 9, 2020 | 9:20 AM
New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena gives a thumbs up after his team scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of a 4-0 July win.
New England Revolution
What Bruce Arena is saying about the Revolution's return to play Thursday July 9, 2020 | 7:08 AM
Michael Felger (above) and Tony Massarotti more than doubled their nearest competition in the 2-6 p.m. daypart, one of three Sports Hub shows to win their timeslot overall.
Sports radio
Sports Hub leaves WEEI in the spring ratings dust July 8, 2020 | 9:14 PM
John Tlumacki
College Sports
Ivy League places all sports on hold until January July 8, 2020 | 5:24 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
GYMS
An updating list of when Boston-area gyms are reopening July 8, 2020 | 3:48 PM
STANFORD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Athletic wear with the Stanford University logo is displayed at the Stanford Athletics Shop on March 12, 2019 in Stanford, California. More than 40 people, including actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been charged in a widespread elite college admission bribery scheme. Parents, ACT and SAT administrators and coaches at universities including Stanford, Georgetown, Yale, and the University of Southern California have been charged. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
College Sports
Stanford drops 11 sports to cut costs during pandemic July 8, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Jason and Devin McCourty on a ZOOM call with Boston English High School's football team.
Patriots
Jason and Devin McCourty surprised the Boston English football team July 8, 2020 | 1:29 PM
DeAngelo Hall tries to tackle Wes Welker during a game in 2011.
Patriots
Former Pro Bowl cornerback's 'biggest regret' was not signing with the Patriots July 8, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Boston Red Sox players take batting practice during baseball training camp at Fenway Park, Monday, July 6, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
MLB
Chad Finn: This is no time to be playing Major League Baseball July 8, 2020 | 9:12 AM
Boston, MA - 11/17/2018 - (2nd quarter) Harvard Crimson wide receiver Tyler Adams (19) celebrates with his teammates after his touchdown during the second quarter gave the Crimson a 13-7 lead over Yale. Harvard hosts Yale at Fenway Park. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Sports, Reporter: John Powers, Topic: 18Yale-Harvard , LOID: 8.4.3826701376.
Ivy League
How the Ivy League’s decision on Wednesday could affect the college sports landscape July 8, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Golf
From Jayson Tatum to Tuukka Rask, Boston’s pro athletes are flocking to this golf center in Natick July 8, 2020 | 8:31 AM
Tom Brady
Business
Tom Brady’s TB12 company among stimulus recipients July 8, 2020 | 6:01 AM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson apologizes for anti-Semitic post July 7, 2020 | 9:36 PM
MLB
More positive tests, canceled workouts add to MLB unease July 7, 2020 | 7:23 PM
Toni L. Sandys
Women's Sports
Dream owner Kelly Loeffler objects to WNBA's social justice plans July 7, 2020 | 5:16 PM
Eduardo Rodríguez was a career-best 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA in 34 starts last season.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez among four Red Sox to test positive for COVID-19 July 7, 2020 | 3:28 PM
Nick Yorke was selected by the Red Sox with the 17th pick of the 2020 draft.
Red Sox
Red Sox sign first-round pick Nick Yorke July 7, 2020 | 1:55 PM
Fenway Distancing
Red Sox
Column: It's hard to be optimistic when baseball is botching even the simple things July 7, 2020 | 12:56 PM
Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson ahead of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
NFL
DeSean Jackson posts anti-Semitic quotes on social media July 7, 2020 | 12:20 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Patriots reportedly restructure Rex Burkhead’s contract July 7, 2020 | 12:11 PM
NBA
Bradley Beal not playing rest of NBA season due to injury July 7, 2020 | 12:07 PM