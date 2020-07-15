Sports Q: Will the 2020 Red Sox win more games than 2019 Eduardo Rodriguez?

Could E-Rod's 19 wins last year top the team's 2020 win total?

Eduardo Rodriguez won 19 games in 2019.
Eduardo Rodriguez won 19 games in 2019. –AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
By
, Sports columnist
July 15, 2020 | 5:54 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Will the 2020 Red Sox win more games than 2019 Eduardo Rodriguez?

Ha ha, that’s absur … oh, my goodness, there’s a chance they won’t.

This one was inspired by my friend Chris, a sports radio host in Maine, who suggested, after reports surfaced that the Red Sox were close to a deal with pitcher Zack Godley, that they might go 17-43 this season.

Godley had a 5.97 ERA for the Diamondbacks last season, had an ERA over 10 for the Tigers this spring, and was let go by a Detroit team that is coming off  a 47-114 season. The sad part is that he might actually help the Red Sox, who are looking at a rotation of Nate Eovaldi and a bunch of underwhelming who’s-hes? that look like they should be fighting to be the No. 3 starter for the PawSox in a normal season.

Things should get slightly better when Eduardo Rodriguez, a 19-game winner last year, returns. He’s currently on the injured list as he recovers from the COVID-19 virus. But if E-Rod doesn’t come back until we’re more than a couple of weeks into this desperate sprint of a 60-game season, there’s a chance the Red Sox could have the worst starting rotation in their modern history.

And given that they’re playing just 60 games – maybe fewer if Major League Baseball has to shut down again, and that is certainly a possibility – it’s reasonable to assume they’ll win somewhere in the upper 20s. They have a good lineup, but they were six games over .500 in a full season last year with Chris Sale and David Price in their rotation. If they’re going to even play .500 ball this year, they’d better score early, late, and often.

To answer the question, if they play 60 games this year, yeah, they’ll win more games than E-Rod alone did last year. But not by many. I’ll put ‘em at 26 wins, with a relief pitcher ultimately leading the team in victories. This season is going to be so weird.

What does everyone else think? Will the 2020 Red Sox win more games than 2019 Eduardo Rodriguez? I’ll hear you in the comments.

