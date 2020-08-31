Sports Q: Should the Red Sox have done more at the trading deadline?

The Red Sox did not move Christian Vazquez, Xander Bogaerts or J.D. Martinez before Monday's deadline.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Christian Vazquez #42 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Washington Nationalsat Fenway Park on August 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The day honoring Jackie Robinson, traditionally held on April 15, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Christian Vazquez was the subject of trade rumors but was not traded before Monday's deadline. –Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By
Sports columnist
August 31, 2020

Did the Red Sox do enough at the trade deadline? – Chris P.

Funny, at most trade deadlines we ask this question in the context of acquisitions. Did they add enough players? Did they get enough help for a playoff push and perhaps a World Series run?

This year, in this weird 60-game season in which it sometimes seems like they’re a reluctant participant, the question actually means: Did they get rid of enough players?

I’m going no with that one. I like the deals they did make over the last few days. Connor Seabold and Nick Pivetta for the perennially adequate Heath Hembree and free-agent-to-be Brandon Workman is a promising deal. So too is the deal sending the ever-reliable Mitch Moreland to the Padres for infielder Hudson Potts and outfielder Jeisson Rosario. Moreland is a player who will always be remembered well in Boston, but he’s 35, and there’s no point keeping him around for a rebuild. And trading Kevin Pillar for anything, even a player to be named later, is fine with me. He’s an excellent outfielder, but otherwise forgettable.

The surprise is that Chaim Bloom and Brian O’Halloran didn’t do more. Matt Barnes could have brought back at least a fringe prospect. I was totally on board with the idea of moving Christian Vazquez and his .689 career OPS (.697 this year). Trading Jackie Bradley Jr. to a contender would have been doing him a favor that he deserves, frankly. I’m glad the Red Sox didn’t move 27-year-old cornerstone Xander Bogaerts – I would have been incensed if that had happened, actually – but most of the other players named in rumors should have been dealt. J.D. Martinez included, not that his value is skyrocketing at the moment.

But what does everyone else think? Should the Red Sox have done more at the trading deadline? I’ll hear you in the comments.

