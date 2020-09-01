Sports Q: Should the Bruins bring back Zdeno Chara?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Should the Bruins bring back Zdeno Chara?

Geez, I’m not ready to talk about this team in the past tense yet, and not just because a once-promising season ended so abruptly Monday night to the Lightning in the second round of the playoffs.

It feels like the end of something bigger, and it was clear the Bruins players, who for much of the season seemed capable of redeeming last season’s Game 7 loss to the Blues in the Cup Final, were thinking that way too.

David Krejci, a Bruin since the 2006-07 season, kept his head down and appeared to be in tears for much of a postgame Zoom call with the media. Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand also acknowledged that there might be some changes to their core next season, as did coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Bruins have had a terrific last 10 years, winning the Cup in 2011, and reaching the Final in ’13 and ’19. They were almost always a contender, and won the Presidents’ Trophy this year for the most regular season points. But with Chara now 43 years old, Tuukka Rask’s future uncertain after he left the team during the playoffs, and offensive-minded defenseman Torey Krug a free agent, it’s clear there will be changes, perhaps bigger ones than we know.

I hope that doesn’t happen, and while the NBC Sports broadcasters were speculating that this was the end for Chara in Boston (almost as if they knew something), I do hope he has one more year in him. The core is still enviable, with Marchand, Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy all exceptional players, and some quality depth with the likes of Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo, and Krejci.

Chara has slowed down a lot, but he’s still intimidating and a true leader. The Bruins would need to find a way to reduce his ice time and responsibility to keep him fresh, but he’s still capable of being an important player on a contending team. That should be with the Bruins, for one more year.

What does everyone else think? Should the Bruins bring back Zdeno Chara? I’ll hear you in the comments.