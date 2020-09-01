Sports Q: Should the Bruins bring back Zdeno Chara?

Chara is set to become a free agent for the first time since 2006.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - AUGUST 31: Blake Coleman #20 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shakes hands with Zdeno Chara #33 of the Boston Bruins after the Lightning's 3-2 victory during the second overtime period in Game Five of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 31, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Zdeno Chara might have played his last game with the Bruins following their season-ending loss to the Lightning. –Photo by Elsa/Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 6 COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
September 1, 2020

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Should the Bruins bring back Zdeno Chara?

Geez, I’m not ready to talk about this team in the past tense yet, and not just because a once-promising season ended so abruptly Monday night to the Lightning in the second round of the playoffs.

Advertisement

It feels like the end of something bigger, and it was clear the Bruins players, who for much of the season seemed capable of redeeming last season’s Game 7 loss to the Blues in the Cup Final, were thinking that way too.

David Krejci, a Bruin since the 2006-07 season, kept his head down and appeared to be in tears for much of a postgame Zoom call with the media. Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand also acknowledged that there might be some changes to their core next season, as did coach Bruce Cassidy.

The Bruins have had a terrific last 10 years, winning the Cup in 2011, and reaching the Final in ’13 and ’19. They were almost always a contender, and won the Presidents’ Trophy this year for the most regular season points. But with Chara now 43 years old, Tuukka Rask’s future uncertain after he left the team during the playoffs, and offensive-minded defenseman Torey Krug a free agent, it’s clear there will be changes, perhaps bigger ones than we know.

I hope that doesn’t happen, and while the NBC Sports broadcasters were speculating that this was the end for Chara in Boston (almost as if they knew something), I do hope he has one more year in him. The core is still enviable, with Marchand, Bergeron, David Pastrnak, and Charlie McAvoy all exceptional players, and some quality depth with the likes of Charlie Coyle, Brandon Carlo, and Krejci.

Advertisement

Chara has slowed down a lot, but he’s still intimidating and a true leader. The Bruins would need to find a way to reduce his ice time and responsibility to keep him fresh, but he’s still capable of being an important player on a contending team. That should be with the Bruins, for one more year.

What does everyone else think? Should the Bruins bring back Zdeno Chara? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports Q Bruins Zdeno Chara

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Red Sox
Marcell Ozuna hits three homers in Braves' 10-3 rout of Red Sox September 1, 2020 | 11:10 PM
Marcus Smart celebrates after one of his five 3-point makes in the fourth quarter of the Celtics' win over the Raptors.
Celtics
What Marcus Smart, other Celtics said about his performance in Game 2 victory September 1, 2020 | 10:30 PM
Marcus Smart's five 3-pointers lifted the Celtics to a 2-0 series lead.
Celtics
Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart lift Boston past Toronto, Celtics take 2-0 lead September 1, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Nick Wass
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Super Bowl ring with Patriots sold at auction, report says September 1, 2020 | 7:26 PM
Andrew Benintendi
Red Sox
Andrew Benintendi might be out for the remainder of the season September 1, 2020 | 5:29 PM
Kevin C. Cox
NBA
Did last week’s NBA protests do any actual good? The answer is a resounding yes September 1, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Bill Belichick subway commercial
Patriots
'I know I’m going to get killed in the rookie shows on this' September 1, 2020 | 12:34 PM
Quarterback Phil Jurkovec will be in the mix for Boston College this season.
College football
New coach and new QB could have BC breaking out of ACC pack September 1, 2020 | 12:22 PM
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) celebrates his winning goal against the Boston Bruins with teammates Ondrej Palat (18), Patrick Maroon (14) and Alex Killorn (17) during the second overtime period of NHL Stanley Cup Eastern Conference playoff hockey game action in Toronto, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Bruins
What the Lightning had to say after bouncing the Bruins to reach the conference finals September 1, 2020 | 4:20 AM
Elsa
Bruins
Lightning win in double overtime, eliminate Bruins from playoffs August 31, 2020 | 11:29 PM
Red Sox
Colten Brewer gives up five runs as Red Sox lose to Braves 6-3 August 31, 2020 | 11:23 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
MLB Trade deadline
What was the Red Sox’ best acquisition? Freedom from luxury-tax penalties August 31, 2020 | 11:10 PM
The NBA held a moment of silence honoring the late John Thompson prior to Monday's playoff games.
Celtics
Celtics community mourns the loss of John Thompson August 31, 2020 | 9:41 PM
Red Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar shared his take on the team's unprecedented struggles this season.
Red Sox
What the Rockies had to say after acquiring Kevin Pillar from the Red Sox August 31, 2020 | 8:45 PM
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck
Celtics
Wyc Grousbeck: Celtics 'don't stand second to anybody' when it comes to civil rights August 31, 2020 | 8:03 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 26: Cam Newton #1 of the New England Patriots makes a throw as Jarrett Stidham #4 looks on during Patriots Training camp at Gillette Stadium on August 26, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Bill Belichick remains mum on starting QB as Patriots wind down camp August 31, 2020 | 8:01 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 29: Christian Vazquez #42 of the Boston Red Sox looks on during the third inning against the Washington Nationalsat Fenway Park on August 29, 2020 in Boston, Massachusetts. All players are wearing #42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. The day honoring Jackie Robinson, traditionally held on April 15, was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should the Red Sox have done more at the trading deadline? August 31, 2020 | 5:45 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
'Nobody works harder than Cam does': Bill Belichick raved about Cam Newton August 31, 2020 | 5:05 PM
NFL
NFL reveals more in-game social and racial justice plans August 31, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Michael Dwyer
Red Sox
Reports: Red Sox trade Kevin Pillar to Rockies, Josh Osich to the Cubs August 31, 2020 | 3:56 PM
MLB Trade Deadline
Here's a running list of all of the Red Sox trades August 31, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff
Red Sox
Why these dark days of the Red Sox still hold hope for the future August 31, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Michael Dwyer
Patriots
Cam Newton absent from Patriots practice on Monday August 31, 2020 | 12:04 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Chad Finn: There actually is a reason to miss those Patriots preseason games August 31, 2020 | 9:58 AM
CHARLES KRUPA
College Sports
Former Georgetown coach John Thompson dies at 78 August 31, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Jacksonville Jaguars starting quarterback Gardner Minshew II, left, hands the ball off to running back Leonard Fournette during NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (Bob Self/The Florida Times-Union via AP)
NFL
Jaguars waive Leonard Fournette after failing to trade him August 31, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Brock Holt was designated for assignment by the Brewers.
Red Sox
Brock Holt salutes cutout fans at Fenway Park August 30, 2020 | 7:45 PM
Bruins
Bruins hope stars lead way facing elimination vs. Lightning August 30, 2020 | 6:00 PM
Red Sox
Rafael Devers hits two home runs, Red Sox top Nats 9-5 August 30, 2020 | 5:27 PM
Bobby Dalbec watches the ball after hitting a his first career home run.
Red Sox
Bobby Dalbec hits a home run in his MLB debut August 30, 2020 | 4:29 PM