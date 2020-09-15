Sports Q: How many games will the Patriots win this year?

Cam Newton puts the Patriots in a good position to win the AFC East again.

Cam Newton smiles during the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Dolphins.
Cam Newton smiles during the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Dolphins. –Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
September 15, 2020 | 3:51 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

I saw you predicted the Patriots will go 11-5. That seems optimistic. You really believe it? They look like a 9-7 team to me, best-case scenario. That schedule is a monster. – Ben B.

Advertisement

Meant to get to this one last week before the Patriots actually played a game, but it’s still a worthwhile question. Yes, I do believe the Patriots go 11-5 and win the AFC East, and I believe it more after Sunday’s win over the Dolphins for a couple of reasons.

1. It’s clear Cam Newton still has his fastball. Any concerns about lingering effects from the shoulder injury from two years ago should have been assuaged with the dart he threw to Julian Edelman on his first attempt. I don’t know if he’ll stay healthy. But he can still play.

2. Something I’ve been saying all along is beginning to come true: There are good players on this team that Bill Belichick has identified but that we are not familiar with yet. Adrian Phillips looked an awful lot like Patrick Chung out there. Chase Winovich, a situational pass-rusher as a rookie, had a terrific all-around game. Joejuan Williams made two excellent plays after barely seeing the field last season. J.J. Taylor has some Dion Lewis wiggle in his game. Ryan Izzo has improved at tight end. Jermaine Eleumunor was dominating at times at right tackle. Jakob Johnson helped blow open a hole for Sony Michel on the clinching touchdown.

Advertisement

Yes, the Patriots had mass departures on defense. There is still quality and depth here in abundance. You’ll see. And it’s going to be fun discovering these new finds.

So, yep, I’m sticking with it: 11-5, and the AFC East title.

What does everyone else think? How many games will the Patriots win this year? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports Q Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Daniel Theis hugs Jayson Tatum after the Celtics' series win over the Raptors.
CHAD FINN
A few thoughts on a dozen Celtics as they pursue Banner 18 September 15, 2020 | 3:33 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins.
Patriots
Patriots’ plan isn’t for Cam Newton to carry the ball 15 times a game September 15, 2020 | 2:46 PM
Jaylen Brown and the Celtics will have to find a way to stop Jimmy Butler.
Celtics
4 Celtics-Heat comparisons ahead of the Eastern Conference Finals September 15, 2020 | 12:54 PM
Tom Brady is hit by New Orleans' Demario Davis in the second half of Sunday's game.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady opened up to Jim Gray about his Week 1 loss September 15, 2020 | 11:17 AM
Kyle Dugger prior to his NFL debut on Sunday against the Dolphins.
Patriots
Adrian Phillips compared Kyle Dugger to another former rookie standout September 15, 2020 | 10:55 AM
Derek Rivers gets a hold of Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second half, bringing him down for the Patriots' only sack.
Patriots
Hard work finally paying off for Patriots defensive end Derek Rivers September 15, 2020 | 9:08 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.
NFL
So this is what Tom Brady looks like without Bill Belichick September 15, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) celebrates his game winning field goal with teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Denver. The Titans won 16-14. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
NFL
In Titans debut, Stephen Gostkowski misses 4 kicks before hitting game-winner September 15, 2020 | 2:48 AM
Celtics
Celtics' Kemba Walker, Heat's Jimmy Butler waited years for East finals September 14, 2020 | 7:05 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks to quarterback Tom Brady (12) during an NFL football training camp practice Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Tom Brady
Bruce Arians was surprised by Tom Brady's 'unusual' Bucs debut-performance September 14, 2020 | 5:16 PM
A penalty flag sits on the turf at Gillette Stadium.
Media
Chad Finn: How Patriots-Dolphins compared to Tom Brady's debut in TV ratings September 14, 2020 | 3:37 PM
Celtics legend Bill Russell.
Celtics
Bill Russell cited both personal and U.S. history in sweeping Players' Tribune essay on racial injustice September 14, 2020 | 2:54 PM
Teammates and an official try to separate Cam Newton and Shaq Lawson after they tussled following the Patriots' 21-11 win Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton responds to Dolphins trying to grab his gold chain: That was disrespectful September 14, 2020 | 2:42 PM
Devin McCourty's cleats.
Patriots
Devin McCourty honored his daughter during Sunday's game September 14, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Cam Newton Patriots
Patriots
Cam Newton discussed durability, Bill Belichick, and the 'therapeutic' Patriot way in WEEI interview September 14, 2020 | 12:26 PM
Patriots defensive back J.C. Jackson (27) lines up against Miami Dolphins wide receiver Mack Hollins.
Patriots
Stephon Gilmore, Patriots secondary pick up right where they left off September 14, 2020 | 11:46 AM
Steven Senne
Patriots
What NFL experts are saying about the Patriots' win over the Dolphins September 14, 2020 | 11:40 AM
Cam Newton running
Patriots
'It's not sustainable': One ESPN analyst already doubts Patriots' usage of Cam Newton September 14, 2020 | 9:22 AM
Tom Brady and Drew Brees.
NFL
Tom Brady and Drew Brees described their matchup against each other September 13, 2020 | 10:06 PM
Brian Flores Dolphins Patriots
Patriots
'Obviously the quarterback was an issue': Brian Flores discussed Cam Newton's debut September 13, 2020 | 7:11 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton discussed his season-opener performance against the Dolphins on Sunday.
Patriots
Cam Newton on his Patriots debut: ‘This is the new normal’ September 13, 2020 | 7:04 PM
Cam Newton runs behind the Patriots' offensive line.
Patriots
Cam Newton's rushing total Sunday eclipsed two full seasons of Tom Brady September 13, 2020 | 6:38 PM
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 13: N'Keal Harry #15 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Patriots
Same old issues on defense doom Dolphins against Patriots September 13, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Patriots rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings reacts after he helped stop the Dolphins on a fourth quarter run play near the goal line.
Patriots
5 takeaways from the Patriots' 21-11 win over the Dolphins September 13, 2020 | 6:11 PM
Red Sox vs. Rays
Red Sox
Vázquez, Arroyo homer, Red Sox top Rays 6-3 September 13, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
What Bill Belichick had to say about Cam Newton's Patriots debut September 13, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with teammate Deatrich Wise, Jr. (91) after the Patriots intercepted a Miami pass in the end zone late in the game to seal their 21-11 victory.
Patriots
Chad Finn: 13 thoughts on the Patriots' win over the Dolphins September 13, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Tom Brady was under siege during the season opener vs. the Saints
Tom Brady
Everything Tom Brady did in his first game as Buccaneers quarterback September 13, 2020 | 4:28 PM
Patriots
Patriots stand for national anthem as Dolphins stay in locker room September 13, 2020 | 2:29 PM
Tom Brady Sean Payton
Tom Brady
Saints reportedly had free agent interest in Tom Brady September 13, 2020 | 1:45 PM