Sports Q: How many more games will the Celtics win this year?

The Celtics couldn’t have been more sluggish at the start of Game 4 and that’s what really cost them the game, which makes me worry about how they will come out for Game 5. But then I remember that they were super aggressive in Game 3, and I get some hope that they can do that again. I guess that means I have no idea what to expect in Game 5 or even after that if they happen to win, so let’s frame this question this way: How many more games will the Celtics win this season? – Paul B.

That’s a good way to frame it, Paul. Unfortunately, I can’t see them winning more than one more. I think they’ll be ready for Game 5 – despite their issues closing games, they are a resilient team, and as poorly as they played, they did take an 85-84 lead at one point.

I think they have a last hurrah in them. But that’s what it will be.

I just can’t see them pulling an ’81 Celtics and coming back from a three-game deficit against this Miami team like Bird, Cowens and Max did against the Sixers way back when. The Celtics are too inconsistent with their shooting, and too careless with their ballhandling, whereas the Heat are better in both areas.

There’s a temptation to blame outwardly low-key Brad Stevens here for their situation, but most of this is on the players. We saw it at the start of the broadcast, when ESPN showed the Celtics huddle and Stevens was imploring them to attack the hoop. They did in Game 3. In Game 4, they played with the urgency of Ricky Davis, to the point that the broadcasters were wondering if something was wrong with Jayson Tatum.

I do think the better team is winning the series. Celtics fans seriously underestimated Miami. They have the best big in this series (Bam Adebayo), the most accomplished player (three-time All-NBA pick Jimmy Butler), better pure shooters (this Tyler Herro stuff, and the fact that Pat Riley beat him to him, has to drive Danny Ainge nuts), and a little more depth. And they stomped the Bucks.

They’re legit, and even with the frustrations of letting a couple of winnable games get away, they deserve all the credit for being where they are. You can complain about Tatum getting blocked at the rim in Game 1, but Adebayo deserves all the credit in the world for making a phenomenal play.

I’d love to be wrong, because I really enjoy watching this team for the most part. But I see one more win for the Celtics. The series and the season end in 6.

But what does everyone else think? How many more games will the Celtics win this year? Anyone dare to say seven? I’ll hear you in the comments.