Sports Q: What is the Celtics' biggest need?

They’re trending the right way, and the future is exciting.

Jaylen Brown drives against Jimmy Butler during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals.
Jaylen Brown drives against Jimmy Butler during Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals. –Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By
Sports columnist
September 28, 2020 | 5:36 PM

The Celtics’ worst traits showed up at the end. Such a frustrating ending, but this team is still in a good spot. What do you think is their biggest need for next season? – Logan B.

I’ll keep this one fairly basic because I’m planning to write a column about it later this week. But to me, it’s nothing significant – veteran bench depth, development of the Williamses, maybe a designated shooter or two.

I mentioned on Twitter that this was nothing that the current versions of James Posey, Eddie House, and P.J. Brown couldn’t solve. Andre Iguodala would have been perfect, but he wasn’t playing in Memphis and wanted to go to Miami. That was a great trade for them. It’s up to Danny Ainge to find those veteran fits.

I know the ending was beyond frustrating – I love Marcus Smart, but you’re not going to win often when he’s the one trading 3s with the opponent’s best shooters – but this team is in a great spot. Think of where they were a year ago when the season ended:

Kyrie Irving had quit on them and was clearly leaving. Al Horford surprised them by opting out. Terry Rozier and Marcus Morris – both of whom I didn’t miss for a second this season – were heading to free agency. Tatum and Brown had had uneven seasons under Kyrie’s detrimental attempts at leadership.

This was the first year for this group together in their particular roles. Kemba Walker was a perfect fit, though his knee situation is concerning and his health is probably the biggest key to this team’s future. Gordon Hayward was playing the best basketball of his Celtics career before rolling his ankle in the first playoff game.

Miami was the more opportunist team, they shoot it better than the Celtics, and I think people know who Bam Adebayo is now.  It’s frustrating, but they deserved to win. That doesn’t mean the Celtics should blow anything up. They’re trending the right way, and the future is exciting.

To answer the question, finding quality depth is the biggest need for next season, provided something like Hayward opting out doesn’t happen.

But what does everyone else think? What is the Celtics biggest need for next season? I’ll hear you in the comments.

