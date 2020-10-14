Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Le’Veon Bell?

The Jets released Bell on Tuesday after he played in just 17 games with them.

Le'Veon Bell was released by the Jets on Tuesday. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
October 14, 2020 | 6:48 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Should the Patriots sign Le’Veon Bell?

Sort of the question of the day around here, right? Bell, who not that long ago was one of the premier offensive weapons in the NFL with the Steelers before sitting out the ’18 season, signing with the Jets, and turning into — well, a Jet – was cut by the hapless organization Tuesday.

Advertisement

He hasn’t been good there – his longest run in the green and white is 19 yards, he never had a 100-yard game, and he’s averaging 3.2 yards per carry this season. But the Jets are a joke of an organization that keeps backing their overmatched coach, Adam Gase, over the team’s disgusted players. Bell is just 28, and he’s a prime candidate for rejuvenation elsewhere.

The Patriots should do it, provided there’s no bidding war and not much of a financial commitment. (He can be signed for the league minimum, and he still has some green from the Jets coming. They owe him a $2.5 million bonus, plus the remainder of his $6 million salary).

Belichick has raved about him in the past – not quite to the Ed Reed level of praise, but close — and Bell’s skill-set is basically a combination of the skills of all of the Patriots’ other backs.

The big question is whether his lack of production is due to eroding skills – he was stagnant for a whole season – or because of the ineptitude of the players and coaches surrounding him. I tend to think it’s the latter.

The Patriots showed some interest in Leonard Fournette when the Jags cut him, and Bell is a more versatile and accomplished player. Bring him in, if the price is right. They have the cap and roster space. There’s really nothing to lose.

Advertisement

But what does everyone else think? Should the Patriots sign Le’Veon Bell? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports Q NFL Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the coronavirus.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore reportedly expected to return to Patriots practice Thursday October 14, 2020 | 6:35 PM
Coronavirus
Nick Saban tests positive for COVID-19 October 14, 2020 | 6:18 PM
New England Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips walks off the field an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
PATRIOTS
Patriots players give glowing remarks on Belichick's handling of COVID-19 situation October 14, 2020 | 5:15 PM
Winslow Townson
CAM NEWTON
Cam Newton removed from COVID-19 list October 14, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
What Devin McCourty had to say about the Patriots' anxiety amid ongoing COVID-19 testing October 14, 2020 | 4:29 PM
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
NFL
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III cited for DUI October 14, 2020 | 2:37 PM
James Gilbert
Tom Brady
Tom Brady reportedly 'closing in' on buying Tampa-area mansion worth $7.5 million October 14, 2020 | 12:57 PM
Adam Schefter
Patriots
Adam Schefter defends report that Cam Newton and Stephon Gilmore had dinner together October 14, 2020 | 10:33 AM
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodger.
MLB
Is Mookie Betts the piece that pushes the Dodgers to a title? October 14, 2020 | 9:53 AM
The Rays eliminated the Yankees in the Division Series. Is that reason enough for Boston fans to back them?
Red Sox
Where should a Red Sox fan’s rooting interest lie in this postseason? October 14, 2020 | 6:55 AM
NFL Logo
NFL
NFL will test for COVID-19 on game days, has no bubble plans October 13, 2020 | 10:25 PM
NFL
Jets surprisingly cut Le'Veon Bell after exploring trades October 13, 2020 | 10:14 PM
David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand
Bruins
Pastrnak, Marchand could miss start of next season October 13, 2020 | 7:27 PM
Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros hits a foul ball against the Oakland Athletics during the fifth inning in Game Four of the American League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 08, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Boston Red Sox
Sports Q: Have you ever rooted for a player on a baseball team you couldn’t stand? October 13, 2020 | 5:59 PM
Steven Senne
Patriots
Patriots ‘on track’ to play Broncos, Bill Belichick says, as COVID-19 tests reportedly negative October 13, 2020 | 12:13 PM
In an undated image provided by Jeromie Whalen, soccer players practice new guidelines. In Massachusetts, rules changes brought on by the pandemic are forcing soccer players and coaches to adapt to a very different game. (Jeromie Whalen via The New York Times) -- NO SALES; FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY WITH NYT STORY SOC VIRUS MASS RULES BY ANDREW KEH FOR OCT. 12, 2020. ALL OTHER USE PROHIBITED. --
Sports News
'It's crazy': Mass. high school soccer rules are some of the most unusual in the country October 13, 2020 | 10:48 AM
Gilmore Mahomes
Patriots
NFL reportedly considering postseason bubble amid ongoing COVID-19 contingencies October 13, 2020 | 10:37 AM
NFL
With no new positive tests for Titans, Tuesday's game with Bills will go on October 13, 2020 | 9:19 AM
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom recently discussed the state of the team with ESPN.
RED SOX
Red Sox will have No. 4 overall pick in 2021 MLB Draft October 12, 2020 | 10:45 PM
Alex Pietrangelo is ditching the Blues to sign with the Golden Knights.
NHL
Vegas signs Alex Pietrangelo to $61.6M, seven-year contract October 12, 2020 | 9:29 PM
Tommy Pham.
MLB
San Diego Padres outfielder Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover October 12, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Bill Belichick didn't say if Cam Newton will play against the Broncos.
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick explains why Cam Newton can play if he's still testing positive for COVID-19 October 12, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Billy Beane will not be taking a role with the Red Sox front office as part of the merger.
BILLY BEANE
'Moneyball' inspiration Billy Beane reportedly set to leave Athletics in Fenway Sports deal October 12, 2020 | 7:04 PM
The Atlanta Falcons have named defensive coordinator Raheem Morris interim head coach after firing Dan Quinn.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons name Raheem Morris interim head coach October 12, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Cam Newton could return to action when the Patriots host the Denver Broncos on Sunday.
PATRIOTS
4 things to know about the Patriots' COVID-19 situation October 12, 2020 | 4:14 PM
Joe Morgan of the Cincinnati Reds watches the ball fly as he hits a home run.
JOE MORGAN
Joe Morgan, driving force of Big Red Machine, dies at 77 October 12, 2020 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore is eager to return to the field.
STEPHON GILMORE
Stephon Gilmore said he's 'ready to be back in action' after testing positive for COVID-19 October 12, 2020 | 1:34 PM
LeBron James
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady referenced his recent mistake in a tweet congratulating LeBron James October 12, 2020 | 1:22 PM
John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
RED SOX
Red Sox invite all but two coaches back for 2021 season October 12, 2020 | 12:14 PM
Los Angeles Lakers' Rajon Rondo sits in the confetti with his son Rajon Jr. after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.
RAJON RONDO
Rajon Rondo explained why winning a title with the Lakers is so meaningful October 12, 2020 | 11:50 AM