Sports Q: Should the Patriots sign Le’Veon Bell?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Should the Patriots sign Le’Veon Bell?

Sort of the question of the day around here, right? Bell, who not that long ago was one of the premier offensive weapons in the NFL with the Steelers before sitting out the ’18 season, signing with the Jets, and turning into — well, a Jet – was cut by the hapless organization Tuesday.

He hasn’t been good there – his longest run in the green and white is 19 yards, he never had a 100-yard game, and he’s averaging 3.2 yards per carry this season. But the Jets are a joke of an organization that keeps backing their overmatched coach, Adam Gase, over the team’s disgusted players. Bell is just 28, and he’s a prime candidate for rejuvenation elsewhere.

The Patriots should do it, provided there’s no bidding war and not much of a financial commitment. (He can be signed for the league minimum, and he still has some green from the Jets coming. They owe him a $2.5 million bonus, plus the remainder of his $6 million salary).

Belichick has raved about him in the past – not quite to the Ed Reed level of praise, but close — and Bell’s skill-set is basically a combination of the skills of all of the Patriots’ other backs.

The big question is whether his lack of production is due to eroding skills – he was stagnant for a whole season – or because of the ineptitude of the players and coaches surrounding him. I tend to think it’s the latter.

The Patriots showed some interest in Leonard Fournette when the Jags cut him, and Bell is a more versatile and accomplished player. Bring him in, if the price is right. They have the cap and roster space. There’s really nothing to lose.

But what does everyone else think? Should the Patriots sign Le’Veon Bell? I’ll hear you in the comments.