Sports Q: Who has been the Patriots’ best draft pick in the last 5 years?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

The Patriots are paying the price now for some pretty bad drafts the last couple of years. I know some of the guys in this draft class and maybe the one from last year will improve into quality starters, but it’s hard not to look at the Steelers, who seem to find a great wide receiver every year, or the Seahawks with DK Metcalf, and wonder why Bill Belichick and Nick Caserio have evaluated so poorly in recent years. Serious question: Who is the Patriots’ best draft pick of the past five years? – Mike F.

Advertisement

You beat me to the caveat, Mike, so let’s touch on that right away before we get to lamenting.

This year’s draft looks promising. Sixth-rounder Michael Onwenu looks like the best steal from Michigan since you-know-who. He’s already one of their better offensive linemen. I really like the flashes I’ve seen from second-rounder Kyle Dugger, and hope he can get back on the field soon, because he is at the top of the list of the players who should be getting reps going forward. Josh Uche (third rounder) made a couple of standout plays in his debut Sunday. Justin Herron (seventh rounder) has been helpful as injuries mounted on the offensive line. And I’m not writing off third-round tight ends Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene, either. It usually takes time for tight ends to figure out their place in the Patriots offense in normal times, let alone one with an abbreviated preseason. I think time will prove they drafted well this year, though picking from that assortment of talented receivers in the 2020 class would have been nice.

Last year’s class deserves the benefit of time, too. Damien Harris basically redshirted last year, and now he looks like he should be a 20-carries-a-game back.

Advertisement

But to actually answer the question, the best pick in five years is pretty obvious: Joe Thuney in the fourth round in 2016. He’s one of the best guards in the league. That was an A-plus pick, even if you don’t agree with the decision that led to acquiring the pick: Trading Chandler Jones to the Cardinals.

There’s a lot of lamentable stuff, obviously. Not only did the Patriots pass up DK Metcalf to take N’Keal Harry in the first round, but they also traded the pick to allow Seattle to take him. That one is going to haunt for a while. Sony Michel over Nick Chubb in 2018 is hard to fathom. And imagine if they’d taken Lamar Jackson in that spot instead. Actually, you probably have.

Good picks? Elandon Roberts (sixth round, ’16), Deatrich Wise Jr. (fourth round, ’17), Isaiah Wynn (first round, ’18 … or at least I think it will turn out to be a good pick), Jake Bailey (fifth round, ’19). Harris belongs in this category now. But yeah, it’s been thin the last five years.

What does everyone else think? Who has been the Patriots’ best pick in the last five years? I’ll hear you in the comments.