Sports Q: Who was the worst first-round pick in Patriots history?

Debate the answer with Chad Finn and other Boston sports fans at The Sports Q.

Steven Senne
Patriots receivers Julian Edelman, left, and N'Keal Harry. –Steven Senne
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
November 9, 2020 | 1:35 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation. 

Who is the worst first-round pick in Patriots’ history? N’Keal Harry has to be in the discussion. – Mike M.

Well, it’s certainly not looking good, Mike. I suppose they would have been better off taking DK Metcalf … or A.J. Brown … or Deebo Samuel … or Terry McLaurin. But Harry’s played just 14 games in his career, including the playoffs, and at least he has some obvious physical talent. He’s trending toward a bust, but he’s pretty far from the worst first rounder in Patriots history?

Advertisement

So who is it? I think it depends on how much weight you put on era and draft position.

The argument can be made that Phil Olsen (fourth overall in the 1970, never played for the Patriots), Dennis Byrd (No. 6 overall in ’68, played one season), or Jack Concannon (No. 1 overall in ’64) were the top three worst first-rounders in Patriots history. But that was a different time, with far less information available on prospects than there is today.

Based on draft position, Ken Sims (No. 1 overall in ’82) has to be in the conversation. He was a monster for the University of Texas but lethargic at best as a pro, finishing an eight-year career with just 17 sacks. The Patriots did get their superstar defender later in the draft, though, choosing Hall of Famer Andre Tippett in the second round.

There have been first round busts who got hurt (Hart Lee Dykes ’89, Andy Katzenmoyer ’99, Dominique Easley ’14) and others who just weren’t any good (Chris Singleton ’90, Eugene Chung ’92, Chris Canty ’97, and Easley again).

Singleton, a linebacker chosen eighth in that ’90 draft, played just 41 games for the Patriots over three-plus seasons. His failure to develop was more painful because of what the Patriots could have had in that draft. The Patriots originally had the No. 3 pick, but traded it to the Seahawks along with a second-rounder for a pair of 1990 first-rounders (Nos. 8 and 10) and some other draft scraps.

Advertisement

The Seahawks took future Hall of Famer Cortest Kennedy with the No. 3 pick. The Chargers took the great Junior Seau at No. 5. The Patriots ended up with Singleton and defensive tackle Ray Agnew, taken at No. 10.

The most annoying pick was Canty, who couldn’t cover or tackle. To actually answer the question, though, I’ll go with Sims as the worst pick, just because he was No. 1 overall and clearly had no interest in being great. If you want to go with one of those old timers like Olsen or Byrd, I get it, but I just think the degree of difficulty in hitting on a pick was much greater then.

What does everyone else think? Who was the worst first-round pick in Patriots history? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports Q Patriots NFL Draft

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Dalton Keene is sidelined Monday due to a knee injury.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Tight end Dalton Keene ruled out for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 9, 2020 | 12:31 PM
Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Patriots
The Patriots offense hasnt scored in the first quarter this season. Will that change vs. the Jets? November 9, 2020 | 10:38 AM
Tom Brady Bucs loss Saints
Tom Brady
ESPN analyst on what is 'starting to worry' him about Tom Brady with the Buccaneers November 9, 2020 | 10:34 AM
Maddie Meyer
Patriots
Patriots will be missing three key defensive starters for Jets game November 9, 2020 | 7:18 AM
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reacts as he leaves the field after throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints during the second half.
Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Buccaneers routed by Saints 38-3 November 8, 2020 | 11:41 PM
Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been the Patriots' most consistent receiver the past two weeks.
Chad Finn
Unconventional Preview: Patriots will find answers to beat the Jets, but many questions will remain November 8, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Cam Newton during Patriots practice.
Patriots
Patriots, Jets face big-time QB questions beyond this season November 8, 2020 | 3:40 PM
College Sports
After breakthrough vs. Clemson, BC looms for Notre Dame November 8, 2020 | 3:19 PM
Cam Newton talks to Bill Belichick on the sideline.
Patriots
Cam Newton says being around Bill Belichick makes him feel empowered November 7, 2020 | 10:53 PM
Phil Jurkovec and the Eagles earned a 16-13 win against Syracuse on Saturday.
BC FOOTBALL
4 takeaways from Boston College's grind-it-out win over Syracuse November 7, 2020 | 8:22 PM
Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers had a touchdown reception against Syracuse.
BOSTON COLLEGE
Boston College sends Syracuse to fifth-straight loss, 16-13 November 7, 2020 | 7:22 PM
Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff
Patriots
N'Keal Harry, J.J. Taylor out; 17 players questionable for Patriots against Jets November 7, 2020 | 6:02 PM
Steve Levy.
MEDIA
Doing play by play on Monday Night Football is as great as Steve Levy dreamed it would be November 7, 2020 | 4:08 PM
Alex Cora 2017
Red Sox
The world's completely changed, but Alex Cora remains the perfect fit for these Red Sox November 7, 2020 | 3:31 PM
Joe Flacco and Sam Darnold talk on the sideline.
PATRIOTS-JETS
Jets QB Sam Darnold doubtful vs. Pats, Joe Flacco expected to start November 7, 2020 | 2:37 PM
Elise Amendola
Red Sox
What Alex Cora and Red Sox officials said about his rehiring November 6, 2020 | 7:13 PM
alex cora
Alex Cora
Read the Red Sox statement on Alex Cora's return as manager November 6, 2020 | 5:22 PM
Alex Cora's rehiring was mostly approved by baseball experts.
Alex Cora
MLB experts approve of Alex Cora's return, but question who really made the decision November 6, 2020 | 4:12 PM
Alex Cora led the Red Sox to the 2018 World Series championship.
CHAD FINN
9 thoughts on the Red Sox following the decision to bring Alex Cora back as manager November 6, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Rashod Berry may be the Patriots' tight end on Monday.
Patriots
Patriots might play rookie defensive lineman at tight end against Jets November 6, 2020 | 12:37 PM
Eduardo Rodriguez shared his excitement over Alex Cora's return as Red Sox manger.
Red Sox
Eduardo Rodriguez shares his excitement on Alex Cora's return November 6, 2020 | 11:28 AM
Devin McCourty Patriots COVID testing
Patriots
Devin McCourty drove to New Jersey to cast his vote on Election Day November 6, 2020 | 10:37 AM
Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) and Kemba Walker celebrate a basket.
NBA
NBA players approve plan to start season on Dec. 22 November 6, 2020 | 10:27 AM
Manager Alex Cora answers questions from reporters. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Red Sox
Alex Cora will reportedly be the Red Sox manager again November 6, 2020 | 9:35 AM
Bill Belichick is looking to end the Patriots' three-game skid when they face the Jets.
Patriots
What experts are predicting for Monday's Patriots-Jets game November 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Adam Gase Bill Belichick
PATRIOTS
Adam Gase says Bill Belichick is the funniest person he's ever been around November 5, 2020 | 8:41 PM
It would be nice to see the Cam Newton we saw in Weeks 1 and 2 this season.
Patriots
What’s left for Patriots fans to root for? November 5, 2020 | 8:30 PM
Tom Brady is not talking down about the Patriots
TOM BRADY
Tom Brady refuses to talk bad on Patriots' 2-5 record November 5, 2020 | 5:37 PM
Stephon Gilmore did not practice Thursday.
PATRIOTS
Patriots' Week 9 injury report: Stephon Gilmore, N'Keal Harry absent at Thursday's practice November 5, 2020 | 5:02 PM
Sam Darnold is expected to play when the Jets take on the Patriots.
PATRIOTS VS. JETS
Jets' Sam Darnold sits out practice, but Adam Gase thinks he'll play November 5, 2020 | 3:30 PM