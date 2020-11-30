Sports Q: What is your favorite piece of sports memorabilia that you own?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

What is your favorite piece of sports memorabilia that you own?

I think we’ve answered a similar question from a reader before, but I want to throw it out there again after spending my lunch break Monday afternoon looking at the items available in The Fours auction.

I hate that it has to close, the victim of [waves hand around at the world] this. That place means so much to me, as it does to countless folks who went there before games or concerts at the Garden.

I took my daughter there before every Celtics game we went to together. I conducted a few interviews there for media columns through the years, met up with contacts and sources for lunch, felt pride when I saw one of my columns on the Globe sports section taped to the wall above the urinal.

I’ll miss it like a friend that moved away. I would like to win the bidding on something as keepsake, perhaps something as simple as a menu or a mug. Whatever it is, it will display prominently in my home office, which is already lacking in wall space due to my design aesthetic that looks like the combination of a knockoff version of a wall in The Fours and a used bookstore.

The memorabilia that matters most has some personal meaning, of course. A couple of frames worth of signed 1978 baseball cards collected as a kid – the first one was Jim Rice, who was as nice as could be to an awestricken 8-year-old – reminds me of so many fun times with my family at ballparks. The press box sign from where the long defunct Maine Guides Triple A team once played is treasured. So too is a signed basketball from my daughter’s sixth-grade travel team, which I helped coach and was one of the most rewarding experiences of my adult life.

What is it for you? What’s your most cherished piece of sports memorabilia that you own? I’ll hear you in the comments.