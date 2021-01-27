Sports Q: Should Curt Schilling have been voted into the Hall of Fame?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Curious. Do you think Curt Schilling should have been elected to the Hall of Fame? And would you take the character clause into consideration, or just vote on his merit as a ballplayer? Thanks. – Pete C.

Advertisement

Back in mid-December here on Sports Q Island, I revealed my hypothetical ballot (I don’t have one for another four or five years – I should probably find out the specifics there). I said then that I would have voted for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, Sammy Sosa, Manny Ramirez, Andruw Jones (why don’t his 10 Gold Gloves in center field get any attention?), Billy Wagner, Scott Rolen, Gary Sheffield … and Schilling, writing: “The best big-game pitcher I ever saw. Anyone who cuts his microphone during his speech would deserve immediate induction.”

My thinking then – and it’s still my thinking with one exception we’ll get to in a second – is that the Hall of Fame deliberately leaves the character clause vague and up for interpretation on purpose because they don’t want to provide guidance on who is worthy. The Hall passes the buck. Clarity would help so much. Instead, writers are left to rationalize one way or another, and you end up with ridiculous decisions like voting for Omar Vizquel, an accused spousal abuser, over Manny Ramirez, who failed PED tests after the policy was in place.

With that in mind, my approach was to disregard the character and integrity clauses altogether. There are plenty of scumbags already in the Hall of Fame, and they’re not going to be booted out anytime soon, so I figured I would just vote for the best players. On playing merit, Schilling – to a lesser degree than Bonds, Clemens, Manny – belongs.

That changed for me on January 6. Perhaps it should have sooner considering Schilling’s social media screeds over the past year or so are disgusting enough to have gotten him fired from Sunday Night Baseball another 38 times over, had ESPN not cut ties with him in 2016. But his comments after the insurrection at the Capitol (“You cowards sat on your hands, did nothing while liberal trash looted rioted and burned for air Jordan’s and big screens. sit back, STFU and watch folks start a confrontation for s–t that matters like rights, democracy and the end of govt corruption. #itshappening.”) were the last straw for me. I’m no longer disregarding the character clause and holding my nose to (hypothetically) vote for someone who has no character at all.

Advertisement

He probably doesn’t know this considering his little hissy fit/martyr routine after he missed out by 16 votes Tuesday, but his best bet to get in remains with the writers, who will see his name on the ballot for one more year. The veterans committee is going to have no use for him, wait and see.

But what does everyone else think? Should Curt Schilling have been elected to the Hall of Fame? I’ll hear you in the comments.