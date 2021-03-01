Sports Q: What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

What do you think the Bruins would have to give up for Jack Eichel? Sounds like he wants out of Buffalo, awesome talent, he’s a BU kid, and a fresh start might be exactly what he needs. Could it be done without giving up Charlie McAvoy or David Pastrnak? – David J.

Advertisement

Hey, it’s the bi-annual hockey questions here at the Sports Q. Good to see one. I assume the second one will come sometime around the playoffs and will have something to do with whether Tuukka Rask is capable of winning the Stanley Cup as the primary goalie. Already looking forward to it.

The Eichel rumors certainly are intriguing. He’s just 24, is signed long term ($10 million per year, for the next five years), rates as one of the most talented centers in the league, and is in a completely miserable situation in Buffalo. In his sixth season, he’s yet to play a single playoff game. Tough to be patient in those circumstances.

He’s also a true local, a Chelmsford High kid who spent one marvelous season at Boston University in 2014-15 before being the No. 2 overall pick of the NHL Draft, behind Edmonton superstar Conor McDavid. Eichel has fulfilled that draft status, with 351 points in 371 games, including a career-high 36 goals last year.

He’s a player every team would love to have — which is why I can’t see the Bruins acquiring him without giving up too much. Charlie McAvoy, who arrived at BU the year after Eichel departed, has emerged as a legitimate No. 1 defenseman in his fourth season. (He also has more goals than Eichel this year, 3-2.) David Pastrnak has become one of the premiere snipers in the NHL, with 9 goals this year and 57 in his last 82 games since the start of last season.

Advertisement

Given how much appeal Eichel will have around the league, I can’t imagine the Bruins being able to put together a package without including McAvoy or Pastrnak. I wouldn’t give up either of them for Eichel, though I’m sure it would warrant at least a conversation in the front office. I think the Sabres trade him for a ton, but it won’t be to the Bruins.

What does everyone else think? What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel? Would you give up McAvoy or Pastrnak? I’ll hear you in the comments.