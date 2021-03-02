Sports Q: Where is the best place you’ve ever attended a sporting event?

Fenway? The old Garden? Somewhere else?

Koji Uehara is lifted by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park.
Koji Uehara is lifted by David Ross after the Red Sox won the 2013 World Series at Fenway Park. –Barry Chin/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Sports columnist
March 2, 2021 | 5:35 PM

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through TwitterFacebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

For some reason, watching the Red Sox spring training games has made me really miss going to the ballpark more than I have at any time since the pandemic started. I can’t wait to get back to Fenway again, or the Garden for a Bruins playoff game. It made me wonder, where is your favorite place you’ve seen a game? Mine is Fenway locally and the old Yankee Stadium for a road game. – Tom A.

Advertisement

I know what you mean, Tom. Mentioned in Tuesday’s column that I haven’t covered a game in person since last spring training. I love JetBlue Park and the vibe, and deeply miss being there right now. Or being anywhere, really.

To answer the question, I’ll break this down locally and then places outside of Boston. Pretty predictably, probably, locally it would be Fenway, even if the tiny seats require such contortionism that I can barely move the next day. When I’m covering a game there, I always make a point to walk up the ramp to the press box on Level 5 after the fans start arriving, just to take in the buzz of anticipation and remember how lucky I am to be there.

If I had a time machine, I’d go back to the old Garden in 1986 and watch Bird and the Celtics at their peak. I was only there once, for the 1993 Hockey East Finals. (Go Black Bears.) I should have been way more aggressive in pestering my parents to go. Envious of those who have so many great memories from that building.

Outside of Boston, my favorite place I’ve seen a game (any sport) is Dodger Stadium. Gorgeous backdrop of the mountains, a nice breeze blowing through, and a retro feel to the concourse (more brilliant Janet Marie Smith work) that evokes the Brady Bunch era. Honorable mention would be Wimbledon. I got to cover the men’s singles final during the 2012 summer Olympics in London. That’s a place I never thought I’d get to, and it was just as cool and classy as it seems on TV.

Advertisement

Related to nothing, I can’t think of a truly appealing place where I’ve seen a football game. Most of the Super Bowl sites are indoor testaments to excess.

What does everyone else think? Where is the best place you’ve ever seen a game or a sporting event? I’ll hear you in the comments.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Sports Q Red Sox Bruins Celtics Patriots

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Chase Winovich is entering year three with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Chase Winovich has made it abundantly clear that he's obsessed with New Hampshire March 2, 2021 | 4:08 PM
Hopkinton-01/26/2021 A man walks past the faded starting line of the Boston Marathon on Main Street in Hopkinton. The Boston Athletic Association announced Tuesday that the 2021 Boston Marathon will take place on October, 11, 2021. The 2020 Boston Mararthon was rescheduled and then cancelled because of the pandemic. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff metro)
Boston Marathon
The BAA is planning a 'smaller' Boston Marathon this fall March 2, 2021 | 3:12 PM
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy smiles and gestures on the field as he celebrates a win over the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Could Kyle Van Noy reunite with the Patriots? March 2, 2021 | 2:36 PM
Trey Lance NFL Draft
Patriots
Patriots 'aggressively' scouting NFL Draft's top QBs March 2, 2021 | 2:29 PM
MLB
Cleveland's Terry Francona says team didn't cover up for Mickey Callaway March 2, 2021 | 2:16 PM
Stephon Gilmore might have already played his last game with the Patriots.
PATRIOTS
Stephon Gilmore trade is reportedly a 'foregone conclusion' according to most GMs March 2, 2021 | 1:27 PM
Red Sox manager Alex Cora fist bumps with 18-year-old Nick Yorke.
RED SOX
Alex Cora raved about Nick Yorke after the 18-year-old impressed in his debut March 2, 2021 | 12:07 PM
Jayson Tatum dunk
Celtics
Why NBA experts still 'believe' in the Celtics despite recent struggles March 2, 2021 | 10:22 AM
Garrett Richards benefited from a new mercy rule on Monday.
RED SOX
Red Sox pitcher Garrett Richards benefits from new mercy rule in first spring training start March 1, 2021 | 10:43 PM
Adam Humphries could be pursued by the Patriots again.
PATRIOTS
Here are some potential salary-cap casualties the Patriots could sign this year March 1, 2021 | 6:29 PM
Jaylen Waddle could be a Patriots target, per Mel Kiper Jr.
PATRIOTS
Here's who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. thinks the Patriots could target in the NFL Draft March 1, 2021 | 6:27 PM
Sabres forward Jack Eichel skates during warmups prior to the first period of a Feb. 28 game against the Flyers.
Sports Q
Sports Q: What would the Bruins have to give up for Jack Eichel? March 1, 2021 | 5:03 PM
Kemba Walker has played like the All-Star he was when the Celtics signed him as of late.
Celtics
Why Kemba Walker's recent performance is encouraging March 1, 2021 | 3:52 PM
USA goalkeeper Brad Friedel acknowledges the applause of fans at the end of USA v Poland game at the 2002 World Cup soccer match, at the Daejeon World Cup stadium, South Korea, Friday, June 14, 2002.
Sports News
US Soccer council member removed after controversial speech March 1, 2021 | 3:25 PM
Matt Patterson
NFL
J.J. Watt agrees to two-year deal with Arizona Cardinals March 1, 2021 | 1:50 PM
The Boston Red Sox play the Minnesota Twins during a spring training baseball game on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla.
Red Sox
Chad Finn: Baseball's return is hopeful even for weary Red Sox fans March 1, 2021 | 1:47 PM
Jeter Downs follows through on his home run swing in Sunday's spring training game.
Red Sox
Alex Cora is high on Jeter Downs after strong spring training debut March 1, 2021 | 12:05 PM
Tom Brady Patriots Tweet
Tom Brady
Tom Brady is still motivated by a harsh scouting report from 2000 March 1, 2021 | 10:26 AM
Bradley Beal steps out of bounds late vs. Celtics.
CELTICS
Bradley Beal: Final seconds in loss to Celtics 'some of the goofiest s--- I've ever seen' February 28, 2021 | 11:56 PM
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - FEBRUARY 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the game winning basket during the Celtics 111-110 win over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on February 28, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
CELTICS
5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum's late heroics raise Celtics over Wizards February 28, 2021 | 9:52 PM
Jaylen Brown will miss Sunday's game.
Celtics
Jaylen Brown out vs. Washington Wizards with knee soreness February 28, 2021 | 6:35 PM
Cambrige resident Molly Seidel competing in the London Marathon last year.
OLYMPICS
Cambridge resident, Olympian Molly Seidel wins Atlanta Half Marathon February 28, 2021 | 5:33 PM
Minnesota's Rashod Bateman is one of the top receiving prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.
PATRIOTS
Taking a look at a pair of receiving prospects that experts have the Patriots selecting February 28, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Brandon Carlo reacts after Charlie Coyle, left, scores in the third period.
Bruins
3 takeaways from the Bruins' bounce-back win vs. Rangers February 28, 2021 | 5:07 PM
Tuukka Rask looks behind him as he and the Bruins' defense allowed the Rangers to score just once on Sunday.
Bruins
Charlie McAvoy, Tuukka Rask lead Bruins to 4-1 win over Rangers February 28, 2021 | 3:13 PM
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was mocked to the Patriots by one NFL expert.
NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper sees 'a little bit of' Tom Brady in Mac Jones February 28, 2021 | 12:32 PM
Belichick Newton Patriots starter
PATRIOTS
Bill Belichick reportedly 'does nothing but rave' about Cam Newton this offseason February 28, 2021 | 10:08 AM
Joe Faraoni
CHAD FINN
How ESPN covered Tiger Woods's car accident February 28, 2021 | 7:40 AM
Boston College interim head coach Scott Spinelli reacts during the first half Saturday against Notre Dame.
BOSTON COLLEGE
BC beats Notre Dame 94-90 for Scott Spinelli's 1st coaching win February 27, 2021 | 5:26 PM
Josh Gordon played for the Patriots in 2018 and 2019.
JOSH GORDON
Josh Gordon is reportedly joining the Fan Controlled Football league February 27, 2021 | 4:19 PM