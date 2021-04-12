Sports Q: What grade would you give the Bruins for their deadline deals?

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

I know you’re more of a basketball guy, but I saw your tweet earlier about the Tyler Seguin/Taylor Hall draft and wondered what you thought of Don Sweeney’s deadline moves. Put a grade on it. I’d say an A-minus, since they didn’t give up much. – John B.

Probably a B-plus. It’s unfathomable how Hall has just two goals in 37 games with the Sabres this year given his talent. Three years ago, he had 39 goals and 93 points and won the league MVP. The year after, he averaged over a point per game (37 in 33 games) in a season abbreviated by a knee injury. He fell off last to some degree in a season split between New Jersey and Arizona, but he still managed 16 goals and 52 points in 65 games.

Those of you with deeper knowledge of the league than I have might be able to tell whether he’s regressed at age 29 or his struggles were a combination of a lousy team and bad luck. But it’s going to be really interesting to see how he fits alongside David Krejci, and it seems to me there’s a real rejuvenation possibility there.

Giving up Anders Bjork and a second-round pick while also getting burger-chomping center Curtis Lazar was a low price to pay, especially since the Sabres are picking up half of Hall’s remaining salary. Don’t know how anyone can have an issue with Don Sweeney on this one.

Mike Reilly, acquired from the Senators for a third rounder, should help the depleted defense and perhaps even their 5-on-5 production. He had 19 assists in 40 games for Ottawa.

Picking up one more defenseman probably would have raised the grade to an A. But it’s always fun when a team picks up a big name at a trade deadline for minimal cost, and Hall fits that profile. Now let’s hope he’s more productive than, say, Jaromir Jagr in ’13.

What does everyone else think? What grade do you give the Bruins for their trade deadline deals? I’ll hear you in the comments.