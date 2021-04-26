Sports Q: Which quarterback do you want the Patriots to end up with?

The Pats could trade up, stay put, or acquire a veteran QB. Who do you think they should target?

Justin Fields.
Justin Fields. –AP Photo/Chris O'Mea
April 26, 2021 | 5:47 PM

Which quarterback would you prefer the Patriots end up with? 

Which quarterback would you prefer the Patriots end up with?

Threw this one out with a Twitter poll Monday morning, but with just three options, so let’s have at it here with a couple more realistic possibilities added.

Which quarterback would you prefer the Patriots end up with if they acquire one Thursday night?

To me, the options seem to look like this:

  • Stay at the No. 15 spot and hope one of the quarterbacks not named Trevor Lawrence (the certain No. 1 pick) falls to them.
  • Trade up to get the quarterback they covet, whether it’s Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.
  • Acquire a veteran quarterback such as the Niners’ Jimmy Garoppolo and address finding a prospect at the position later in the draft.

Personally, I think Fields is going to be the best of the non-Lawrence quarterbacks. He’s the one I’d love to see end up with the Patriots somehow, even if it means giving up a ton of draft capital (at least two first-round picks) to move into a position to take him.

I think they’d be more than happy to end up with Lance at No. 15, but probably wouldn’t jump into the top-10 to get him. He’s smart and athletic, but he played one game last year. If he’s your pick, he’s not playing this year.

The so-crazy-it-just-might-work idea is somehow ending up with Lance and Garoppolo. I still believe the latter will end up here, on a restricted deal, after the Niners come down from their asking price (supposedly still a first-rounder). Getting their present and future quarterback in the same year would be a coup for Belichick. What’s one more stunning development this offseason?

But to actually answer the question, I’d like to see them end up with Fields. It also seems unlikely. But I can’t wait to see how all of this shakes out. It feels like we’ve been waiting for this draft for about three years now.

What does everyone else think? Which quarterback do you want the Patriots to end up with? I’ll hear you in the comments.

TOPICS: Sports Q Patriots NFL College Sports

