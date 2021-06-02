Sports Q Sports Q: Who should be the next coach of the Celtics? In which direction will the Celtics go to replace Brad Stevens? Chauncey Billups AP

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Who should be the Celtics’ next coach?

Wow, what a turn of events, huh? I have to admit that I love that those of you who wanted Brad Stevens gone as coach got your wish … only to have him end up in charge of the whole operation. Oops! Be careful what you wish for!

It’s going to be fascinating to see who ends up replacing him. I don’t think it should be anyone from the current staff. I’d expect Jay Larranaga and Jerome Allen to interview. Evan Turner fits the relatable ex-player criteria that so many seem to want, but he needs more experience, being just one year removed from playing. This is a chance to add an outside voice to Stevens’s institutional knowledge, which can’t hurt at this point.

I like a few of the names that are being kicked around, some of which may even be based in fact. Juwon Howard has deep NBA experience as a player and assistant coach, and has been exceptional at Michigan. He’s going to be an excellent NBA head coach someday.

Advertisement:

Chauncey Billups, currently an assistant with the Clippers, makes a lot of sense, especially if you believe that it would be beneficial for this group of players to have a head coach with NBA playing experience. Same for Sam Cassell, currently a Doc Rivers assistant with the Sixers.

Spurs assistant Becky Hammon is a really interesting name. Stevens has spoken highly of her in the past, and she’s been mentored by arguably the best coach in NBA history, Gregg Popovich. Her time is coming soon. I do wonder if she’s in line to succeed him with the Spurs.

There have been a couple of names floated that make absolutely no sense, to the point that you must wonder whether the reporter is doing a favor for a source or something. Jason Kidd could probably help this team at point guard, but he’s not a good coach, and I don’t think people would be lining up to give him a character reference. Coach K? No way. He’s not giving up his farewell tour. And if you suggest John Calipari, I’m going to assume you’re a well-meaning relative of his and someone who doesn’t actually watch basketball.

My vote would go to Howard. Billups would be an inspired choice too. But what does everyone else think? Who should be the next coach of the Celtics? I’ll hear you in the comments.