Sports Q Sports Q: Who will be the best quarterback from the 2021 NFL Draft? Trevor Lawrence went No. 1, but will he be better than Mac Jones? No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence had a rough start with the Jaguars. AP

I’m sure you heard Boomer Esiason say on WEEI the other day that Mac Jones would go first overall in a redraft of the last draft. That’s a bold take after two weeks of the season, but it does make me wonder whether Trevor Lawrence will be the best QB from this draft. Do you think it will be him, or someone else? – Steve M.

Yeah, I heard that Boomer segment on The Greg Hill Show. He did go on to acknowledge that Jones is in a far better situation with the Patriots – good line, strong defense, the best coach in NFL history – than anyone of the other four quarterbacks taken in the first round.

And his skill-set already fits their preferred offensive style. It’s no surprise he’s off to a better start than any of his QB classmates. He’s in a spot most rookie quarterbacks must envy.

I think Jones is going to be very, very good. He’s already as dependable as a rookie quarterback can be expected to be. The Jets probably will eventually regret not taking him at No. 2 even though Zach Wilson has more tools. Trey Lantz (Niners) and Justin Fields (Bears) are extremely promising, but who knows what their career arc is going to look like.

But there’s a reason Lawrence was the no-brainer No. 1. He has every imaginable tool and a good head on his shoulders. If Urban Meyer doesn’t get Lawrence clobbered beyond recognition before he scurries back to college or the comfort of a television studio (think he wins a single game with the Jags?), Lawrence should be the best from this class. I really hope he doesn’t get ruined like David Carr did with the expansion Texans way back when.

What does everyone else think? Who will be the best quarterback from the 2021 NFL Draft? I’ll hear you in the comments.