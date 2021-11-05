Sports Q Should the Patriots try to add Odell Beckham Jr.? Beckham was released by the Browns on Friday. Odell Beckham Jr. will hit the waiver wire after getting released by the Browns on Friday. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Welcome to Boston.com’s Sports Q, our daily conversation, initiated by you and moderated by Chad Finn, about a compelling topic in Boston sports. Here’s how it works: You submit questions to Chad through Twitter, Facebook, and email. He’ll pick one each weekday to answer, then we’ll take the discussion to the comments. Chad will stop by several times per day to navigate. But you drive the conversation.

Should the Patriots try to add Odell Beckham Jr.?

Well, I’m not sure they’ll get the chance. They’re 15th in the waiver order, and if the reports that the Browns restructured his contract down to near the veteran minimum before waiving him are accurate, it seems logical that one of the teams ahead of the Patriots will beat them to the claim.

Which is fine. They don’t need this version of him. He’s much, much, much closer to ’11 Chad Ochocinco than ’07 Randy Moss at this point. Once upon a time, he was the John Jefferson of his era, a one-man highlight-reel who was highly productive he had over 1,300 receiving yards in each of his first three seasons with the 2014-16 Giants.

Advertisement:

But he’s been injury-plagued and mediocre in his two-plus seasons with the Browns. His overall production in Cleveland: 29 games, 114 catches, 1,586 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns.

He might help the Patriots a little bit, though I’m not as down on the Jakobi Meyers/Nelson Agholor/Kendrick Bourne trio as some people. But I don’t think bringing in a guy who thinks he should get the ball even when he’s not open is the ideal thing to do for Mac Jones right now.

Let OBJ go elsewhere to become another team’s internal nuisance. He’d make a great Chief.

What does everyone else think? Should the Patriots claim Odell Beckham Jr. if they have the chance? I’ll hear you in the comments.