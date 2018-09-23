Matt Patricia-led Lions beat Bill Belichick, Patriots 26-10

Detroit was in control from the start.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, left, and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia meet after their teams' NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, in Detroit. The Lions won 26-10. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) –The Associated Press
By
LARRY LAGE
AP,
September 23, 2018

DETROIT (AP) — Matt Patricia weaved his way through a crowd to hug the man who helped him live a dream.

Patricia beat mentor Bill Belichick, seemingly making all the right moves to help the Detroit Lions defeat the New England Patriots 26-10 Sunday night.

“I’m sure it meant a lot, his first win as a head coach,” Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford said. “Probably no sweeter than to do it against your old team.

“We needed this one.”

The Lions (1-2) suddenly looked like a team with a plan on offense and defense under their first-year coach, and former New England assistant. They opened the season with a 31-point loss to the New York Jets at home and fell short in a comeback at San Francisco.

Advertisement

Patricia was given a game ball by his players, but refused to relish in the moment.

“I’m just happy for the guys,” he said. “They’re the ones who deserve it,” he said.

The Patriots (1-2) have had weaknesses exposed on both sides of the ball, losing two of their first three games for the first time since 2012.

And, Belichick was in no mood to reflect on his former defensive coordinator earning his first win.

“My job is my football team,” said Belichick, who is 14-9 against former assistants. “That’s what I’m worried about. That’s what I’m concerned about.”

Patricia and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also hugged briefly at midfield after the game and other New England players made a point of connecting with their former coach.

Detroit was in control from the start, creating holes for rookie running back Kerryon Johnson and giving Matthew Stafford time to pass.

Johnson had 101 yards rushing on 16 carries, becoming the first player to reach the mark for the Lions since Reggie Bush ran for 117 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 28, 2013. Detroit’s 70-game stretch without a 100-yard rusher was the longest since the NFL-AFL merger.

“We knew we needed to run the ball and take some of the pressure off Stafford and the receivers if we wanted to win this game,” Johnson said. “The offensive line was hitting holes and we were attacking. That’s the most physical game they’ve played all year, and we were able to take advantage of it.”

Advertisement

Brady pulled the Patriots within three points on a 10-yard TD pass to James White early in the third.

Detroit refused to let the five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback get any closer.

Stafford responded with a 33-yard TD pass, capping a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took more than 6 minutes off the clock.

Darius Slay picked off Brady’s pass at the Detroit 15 midway through the fourth quarter, helping the Lions seal the win.

While Patricia and his players downplayed how much he could help them prepare for a team he helped coach the previous 14 years, Slay said it was a factor.

“He knows everything about that team and he made sure we knew it as well,” Slay said.

THE QBS

Stafford was 27 of 36 for 262 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Brady was 12 of 24 for 113 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

THAT’S COACHING

Detroit ran the play clock down often in the second half, seemingly choosing to shorten the game and keep Brady off the field.

“That was a key part of the game,” Patricia said. “You certainly don’t want to give the ball back to them.”

Fans booed at Ford Field when Patricia chose to kick a 38-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-1.

“Any points against a team like that is going to be a good thing,” Stafford said. “We had a positive drive and you would hate to come away from it with no points.”

Patricia also won a challenge , getting a call overturned that gave Stafford a 5-yard touchdown pass to put Detroit ahead 10-0.

Advertisement

ALMOST A LION

New England tight end Rob Gronkowski confirmed an ESPN report in which sources said he threatened to retire instead of being traded to Detroit in the offseason.

“Yeah, it happened,” Gronkowski said. “Brady’s my quarterback. That’s all. I’m not going anywhere without Brady.”

INJURY REPORT

Patriots: WR Josh Gordon (hamstring) was inactive, delaying his New England debut, after warming up with teammates. S Patrick Chung and DE Trey Flowers were inactive because of concussions. RB Rex Burkhead left the game in the second half with a neck injury.

Lions: DE Ezekiel Ansah (shoulder) was inactive.

UP NEXT

Patriots: Hosts the AFC-East leading Miami Dolphins (3-0).

Lions: Play at Dallas (1-2).

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

TOPICS: Patriots Football NFL
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was unhappy on the bench late in the fourth quarter.
Patriots
26 thoughts on the Patriots’ disheartening loss to the Lions September 23, 2018 | 11:52 PM
Red Sox Indians Baseball
Red Sox
Greg Allen's RBI single in the 11th inning leads Indians past Red Sox, 4-3 September 23, 2018 | 11:50 PM
Rex Burkhead
Patriots
Rex Burkhead exits game against Detroit Lions September 23, 2018 | 10:53 PM
Patriots Lions Football
Patriots
10 stats from the Patriots' terrible first half against the Lions September 23, 2018 | 9:56 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski's brother called Bill Belichick's pregame entrance 'straight savage' September 23, 2018 | 8:37 PM
Detroit, MI: 9-23-18: Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon was on the field getting loose about two and a half hours before kickoff. The New England Patriots visited the Detroit Lions in a regular season Sunday Night NFL football game at Ford Field. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Josh Gordon’s Patriots debut will have to wait September 23, 2018 | 7:50 PM
Golf
Tiger Woods caps off amazing comeback with a win September 23, 2018 | 6:38 PM
Sports
Clay Matthews on latest roughing call: NFL is 'getting soft' September 23, 2018 | 6:33 PM
New England Patriots v Detroit Lions
Patriots
Matt Patricia and the Lions defeat the Patriots, 26-10 September 23, 2018 | 5:53 PM
Oakland Raiders v Miami Dolphins
NFL
Trick plays help unbeaten Dolphins beat Raiders 28-20 September 23, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo
NFL
49ers fear Jimmy Garoppolo tore his ACL September 23, 2018 | 5:17 PM
Didi Gregorius
MLB
Bad day in the Bronx: Didi hurt, Yankees lose to lowly O's September 23, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Josh Allen
NFL
Bills stun Vikings 27-6 in rookie Josh Allen's 1st road start September 23, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Chris Sale, Rick Porcello, and David Price are a combined 2-13 in the playoffs, including 0-4 with the Red Sox.
Red Sox
How Red Sox starters have fared in the postseason September 23, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
The Patriots and Lions reportedly almost agreed to a blockbuster trade involving Rob Gronkowski September 23, 2018 | 10:39 AM
Josh Gordon
Patriots
Here's the latest on Josh Gordon's status ahead of the Patriots-Lions game September 23, 2018 | 10:35 AM
Trey Flowers will miss Sunday's game against the Lions due to a concussion.
Patriots
Patriots rule Trey Flowers, Patrick Chung, and Eric Rowe out for Sunday September 23, 2018 | 9:24 AM
Drew Pomeranz walks off the field after giving up a game-winning RBI-single to Michael Brantley in the 11th inning Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox fall to Indians, 5-4, in 11 innings September 22, 2018 | 11:25 PM
The Bruins are gearing up for the regular season.
Bruins
Bruins suffer first preseason setback in Detroit September 22, 2018 | 11:02 PM
Teal Bunbury and the Revolution are still hoping to qualify for the playoffs.
Soccer
Revolution keep playoff hopes alive after tying Fire September 22, 2018 | 10:39 PM
Karl-Anthony Towns is staying with the Timberwolves.
NBA
Karl-Anthony Towns getting $190 million extension from Wolves September 22, 2018 | 10:12 PM
Gordon Hayward said he's overjoyed to be back playing basketball with his teammates.
Celtics
Gordon Hayward 'can't wait' for what lies ahead September 22, 2018 | 8:53 PM
Massachusetts' Marqius Young returns the opening kickoff for 93 yards for a touchdown against Charlotte on Saturday.
College Sports
UMass scores 21 points in 31 seconds of ball possession to start the game September 22, 2018 | 7:41 PM
Kyrie Irving believes the Celtics could beat the Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Celtics
'Can we beat Golden State in a 7-game series? Yes.' September 22, 2018 | 6:00 PM
Markell Jones of the Boilermakers tries to slip out of the grasp of Will Harris of the Eagles in the third quarter Saturday.
College Sports
Boston College football suffers 1st loss of season September 22, 2018 | 4:42 PM
Boston Bruins v Washington Capitals
Bruins
4 takeaways from the Bruins' preseason so far September 22, 2018 | 8:51 AM
Matt Patricia Lions
NFL
What NFL pundits and personnel are saying about Matt Patricia and the Lions September 22, 2018 | 8:28 AM
Red Sox
Red Sox tie team record with 105th win; Indians' Bauer back September 22, 2018 | 12:29 AM
Harvard Stadium
College Sports
Harvard beats Brown 31-17 in 118th meeting September 21, 2018 | 10:34 PM
Jacob Hollister Rob Gronkowski
Patriots
Rob Gronkowski is off the injury report, but Jacob Hollister is out September 21, 2018 | 6:00 PM