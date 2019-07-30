Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday

The futures of stars like Madison Bumgarner, Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer, and more still remain uncertain.

San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) –The Associated Press
By
RONALD BLUM
AP,
3:14 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — If Madison Bumgarner, Noah Syndergaard, Trevor Bauer, Mike Minor or Robbie Ray is going to get dealt to contenders desperate for arms, it will happen this week or not at all.

Baseball’s trade window shuts Wednesday afternoon — completely, not like in years past.

Marcus Stroman, Jason Vargas, Andrew Cashner, Jordan Lyles, Drew Smyly, Homer Bailey, Jake Diekman and Derek Holland are among the pitchers dealt as the deadline approached. Most of the big names fans envisioned changing jerseys have stayed put in this new era of baseball economics, where prospects and youth are more prized than ever.

Advertisement

“Teams are doing a better and better job of understanding younger and younger players, and that’s why you see the value in teams trying to keep prospects,” Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said Monday after dealing Stroman, a first-time All-Star, to the New York Mets for a pair of pitching prospects. “The younger players seem to be really increasing in value.”

Major League Baseball’s deadline for trades without waivers was June 15 from 1923 through 1985, and has been July 31 or Aug. 1 each year since. Players who cleared waivers could be dealt after the deadline, but they had to be in an organization by Aug. 31 to be eligible for the postseason.

That changed in March, when MLB and the players’ association agreed to a rules change that prohibits trades from Aug. 1 through the World Series. The only way a player can change clubs during that period is to be claimed on waivers or get released and sign with a new team.

“I think one of the things we’re going to find in the next couple of days as a result of there being no August trades anymore, there’s going to be a lot of teams looking to make moves to fortify their depth,” Philadelphia general manager Matt Klentak said Monday, when he acquired left-hander Jason Vargas from the Mets.

Advertisement

In a season of record home runs, most contenders think they’ll need more pitching to survive the pennant races and the postseason. With the season about two-thirds over, there had been just 31 complete games entering Monday — only slightly ahead of the pace that led to a record-low 42 last year. That’s down from 104 in 2015, 209 in 2003 and 302 in 1998, a sign of just how much the sport has transformed in two decades. Managers want plenty of power arms available inning after inning, leading rebuilding teams to sell off their veterans to clubs hoping to win now.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and Houston Astros have large leads and the Atlanta Braves are comfortably atop their division. But the Yankees’ starting pitching has stumbled in the past week, leading them to consider deals for starters and relievers with teams hungering for top young players such as Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andújar, Clint Frazier and Deivi Garcia.

Buy Tickets

Houston is looking for a starter to join a rotation headed by Justin Verlander, Wade Miley and Gerrit Cole. The Dodgers have been seeking relievers from a market that may include Joe Biagini, Ian Kennedy, Ken Giles, Mychal Givens, Shane Greene, Francisco Liriano and Seth Lugo.

About a half-dozen teams in each league are competing to reach the wild-card playoffs, forcing some of them to make critical decisions whether to go for it or give up and stock for the future.

Even though the Mets are 50-55, first-year general manager Brodie Van Wagenen’s approach is to win now.

“Brodie understands that I know we can win now. He knows that we can win now,” manager Mickey Callaway said. “We both feel like we can win and get on a run and get into this thing.”

With so many teams still contending — or at least thinking they are contending — some GMs might push for a later trade deadline to be considered for 2020. Already there will be one big change next year: The active roster limit from Sept. 1 on will be 28, down from 40. In exchange, the maximum from the start of the season through August will increase from 25 to 26.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: MLB Baseball Red Sox
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Patriots coach Bill Parcells and owner Robert Kraft arrived off stage together.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Should Bill Parcells be in the Patriots' Hall of Fame? July 30, 2019 | 12:51 PM
Le'Veon Bell participates during practice at training camp.
NFL
Le'Veon Bell is sorry he ruined your 2018 fantasy team July 30, 2019 | 11:53 AM
FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2016, San Francisco 49ers safety Eric Reid quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneel during the national anthem before a game against the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
Panthers' Eric Reid says he'll continue to kneel during national anthem July 30, 2019 | 11:51 AM
LeBron James Jayson Tatum
Celtics
Jayson Tatum defended LeBron James from criticism over celebrating son's alley-oop July 30, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Marcus Smart and Kyrie Irving
Celtics
Marcus Smart discussed Kyrie Irving and the Celtics' disappointing season in ESPN interview July 30, 2019 | 10:09 AM
NFL
Roger Goodell will be questioned under oath about Saints 'no-call' July 29, 2019 | 11:06 PM
Patriots
What Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft said about Rodney Harrison during his Hall of Fame induction July 29, 2019 | 10:00 PM
Kyle Giersdorf celebrates as he holds up the trophy after winning the Fortnite World Cup.
Sports News
'Bugha' Lives the teenage dream by winning $3 million for playing 'Fortnite' July 29, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Andrew Benintendi celebrates his 2 run home run.
Red Sox
The Yankees are still on top, but the Red Sox are surging July 29, 2019 | 7:59 PM
9-26-2004:Boston,MA:GLOBE STAFF PHOTO/JIM DAVIS:The final regular season home game of the 2004 season at Fenway Park saw the Red Sox defeat the Yankees 11-4, and they did it in front of a crowd of fans who made team history, as Boston sold every seat to every home game this year. Some of the faithful in the front row near the home dugout celebrated with DH David Ortiz (right), who has just scored in the sixth inning to make the score 10-2 at the time. Library Tag 09272004 Sports Page One (skybox)
Red Sox
'Big Papi will be back soon' July 29, 2019 | 3:06 PM
Bill Belichick
Patriots
Here's what Bill Belichick told Willie McGinest will be different with the Patriots defense in 2019 July 29, 2019 | 1:06 PM
Patriots safety Rodney Harrison is in tears as the confetti swarms around him after the Patriots victory.
Patriots
Here's who's in the Patriots Hall of Fame July 29, 2019 | 12:55 PM
@davidortiz
Red Sox
David Ortiz celebrated his return home with family July 29, 2019 | 12:21 PM
Honoree Jennifer Lopez, left, poses in the winner's walk with the Fashion icon award with Alex Rodriguez at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on Monday, June 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Red Sox
Jennifer Lopez surprised Alex Rodriguez with a birthday cake during Red Sox-Yankees July 29, 2019 | 10:33 AM
Edwin Diaz
Red Sox
Here's the latest Red Sox trade report before the looming deadline July 29, 2019 | 9:50 AM
Red Sox
A sweep would have been nice, but Red Sox may be on right track July 29, 2019 | 9:31 AM
The first of Boston's two massive weeks against Tampa and New York was a qualified success, but the second is just as critical.
Red Sox
Chris Sale took a little starch out of the Red Sox' big statement week July 29, 2019 | 7:43 AM
Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long celebrated their 2019 World Cup victory for the United Sates Women's National Soccer Team prior to taking on the Chicago Red Stars.
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe, conquering hero, returns to cheers but not to action July 28, 2019 | 11:09 PM
Didi Gregorius hit a two-run home run during the fourth inning.
Red Sox
Yankees beat Red Sox 9-6, avoid 4-game sweep July 28, 2019 | 10:59 PM
MLB
What Terry Francona had to say about Trevor Bauer's on-mound outburst July 28, 2019 | 9:07 PM
Sam Travis (59), Andrew Benintendi (16), Jackie Bradley Jr. (19), and Mookie Betts (50) stand as two F-15s from the 104th fighter wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base fly over Fenway Park on Sunday.
Red Sox
Red Sox are struggling no longer July 28, 2019 | 4:31 PM
Patriots defensive lineman Michael Bennett faces reporters following practice Sunday.
Patriots
5 things Michael Bennett said after his 1st practice with the Patriots July 28, 2019 | 4:21 PM
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady talks with defensive lineman Michael Bennett during Patriots training camp Sunday.
Patriots
6 notes and observations from Day 4 of Patriots training camp July 28, 2019 | 2:34 PM
CC Sabathia pitches during the first inning against the Red Sox on Saturday.
Red Sox
CC Sabathia put on injured list again by Yankees with knee inflammation July 28, 2019 | 12:48 PM
Tremont Waters, a senior point guard at Notre Dame High School, with his parents, Vanessa and Edward Waters at his side, makes a verbal commitment to play Division 1 college basketball at Georgetown University.
Celtics
Celtics rookie Tremont Waters wrote a note to his late father on social media July 28, 2019 | 10:54 AM
Brian Johnson said he feels good and is ready to come back.
Red Sox
Brian Johnson likely to start vs. Yankees in doubleheader next Saturday July 28, 2019 | 5:00 AM
New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius comes down with the high throw as Sam Travis steals second base during the sixth inning Saturday.
MLB
The Yankees and their terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad week July 27, 2019 | 11:44 PM
Carles Gil celebrates a penalty kick goal against Orlando City Soccer Club on Saturday.
Soccer
Revolution beat Orlando City to push unbeaten streak to 11 July 27, 2019 | 9:22 PM
Andrew Benintendi celebrates his solo home run with Sam Travis on Saturday.
Red Sox
Red Sox rough up Yankees once again in 9-5 win July 27, 2019 | 8:51 PM
New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu runs the bases.
MLB
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu out with groin injury, undergoes MRI July 27, 2019 | 3:11 PM