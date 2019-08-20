Nola sharp over 7, Phillies pounce early to beat Red Sox 3-2

Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola delivers during the first inning.
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola delivers during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) –AP Photo/Charles Krupa
SHARE TWEET
By
JIMMY GOLEN
AP,
August 20, 2019

BOSTON (AP) — Phillies shortstop Jean Segura was throwing out Red Sox baserunners from both sides of the infield.

Segura made a quick flip to throw out Xander Bogaerts for the first out in the ninth when he attempted go from second to third on a grounder to short. Then, while covering the second base position in a shift, Segura gloved a hard liner and threw to first to double off pinch-runner Chris Owings and end the game.

“Segura was on top of his game in that inning,” Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said after beating Boston 3-2 on Tuesday night. “Real quick reactions, and certainly good positioning by (infield coach Bobby Dickerson).”

Advertisement

Segura added a two-run double in the first inning and Aaron Nola (12-3) pitched seven innings of four-hit ball to help Philadelphia snap a two-game losing streak. Nola allowed two runs and one walk while striking out seven to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions.

Kapler said he plans to pitch the right-hander every fifth day, even with days off, through the end of the season.

“We’re in a playoff race and he’s far and away our best and most dependable pitcher,” said the manager, whose team remained two games behind the Cubs and tied with the Mets in the NL wild-card race after both Chicago and New York also won Tuesday night. “It’s time to take that liberty.”

In the opener of a two-game interleague series, three of the first four Philadelphia batters reached base, including back-to-back doubles by Bryce Harper and Segura. Boston made it 3-2 on Jackie Bradley Jr.’s homer in the third but managed just four more hits the rest of the game.

José Alvarez and Mike Morin shared the eighth before Hector Neris came on for the ninth and gave up a leadoff double to Bogaerts.

Bogaerts was out trying to advance to third on a grounder to the shortstop, and then Owings was doubled off first on a hard liner to Segura, who was shifted between first and second, to end the game.

Advertisement

“That’s a no-no and he knows it,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said about Bogaerts. “That ball was right in front of him and that’s a big mistake right there.”

Neris earned his 22nd save.

Red Sox starter Brian Johnson (1-2) allowed three runs, six hits and two walks, striking out four in 3 2/3 innings as Boston ended a five-game winning streak.

NEAR MISSES

Boston’s leadoff batter reached safely five times in nine innings but only one scored. The Red Sox had the potential tying run at second in the fifth and sixth innings with nobody out but both times failed to score.

Buy Tickets

Bogaerts said that was on his mind when he doubled to lead off the ninth.

“Probably not the best way to think, but based on how the game was going, I felt like we were on second base a lot and we kind of got stranded the whole game. It was just a risk that I took to try and get to third,” Bogaerts said. “Obviously it wasn’t the right decision.”

FOUL CALL

Cora was upset about a call in the fourth inning, when Rhys Hoskins hit a chopper right down the line that was fielded by third baseman Rafael Devers behind the bag. Third base umpire Vic Carapazza spread his arms — apparently signaling a foul ball — but the play continued.

Devers threw to second, but did not get the runner retreating to the bag; there was no play at first. Hoskins was credited with a single.

J.T. Realmuto struck out to end the inning.

Advertisement

RELIEF

The Boston bullpen kept up its strong run, allowing just one baserunner in 5 1/3 innings. Over the past six games, the Red Sox relievers have allowed only two earned runs in 26 2/3 innings pitched. They have not allowed a homer in 102 batters.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Jake Arrieta (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injury list.

Red Sox: LHP David Price (wrist) threw in the bullpen before the game and could return to the roster as soon as this weekend in San Diego.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Drew Smyly (2-6, 7.09 ERA) is 1-1 in five starts for Philadelphia since being acquired from Texas in July. The Phillies are 4-1 in the games Smyly has started.

Red Sox: RHP Rick Porcello (11-9, 5.49) has won six of his last eight starts and is second on the club in victories.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

TOPICS: Red Sox Baseball Massachusetts
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
Wide receiver N'Keal Harry at Patriots practice on July 31.
Sports Q
Chad Finn: Which Patriots rookie will have the biggest impact? August 20, 2019 | 5:16 PM
8.3.1986114320_Sports_Revolution New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell holds the NFL Super Bowl Championship Lombardi Trophy before the MLS soccer game between the New England Revolution and the Minnesota United at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., Saturday, March 25, 2017. The Revs defeated Minnesota United 5-2. (Robert E. Klein for the Boston Globe)
Patriots
Malcolm Mitchell detailed his 'break up' with football in new short film August 20, 2019 | 3:44 PM
Brighton, MA--02/11/2019--Celtics small forward Gordon Hayward shoots three-pointers during practice at the Auerbach Center on Monday afternoon. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: celticspractice Reporter:
Celtics
Gordon Hayward discussed injuries, Kyrie Irving, and the upcoming season August 20, 2019 | 1:57 PM
Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0), Aron Baynes, and Terry Rozier (12) confront Golden State Warriors' DeMarcus Cousins during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Cousins and Tatum received double technical fouls on the play.
Celtics
Aron Baynes alludes to Jayson Tatum's 'superstar' potential in ESPN interview August 20, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Patriots
This is the most intriguing group of Patriots receivers since 2010 August 20, 2019 | 12:17 PM
Bill Belichick in August, 2019.
Patriots
Bill Belichick talked about Jakobi Meyers and Chase Winovich in WEEI interview August 20, 2019 | 9:26 AM
Chris Sale's 2019 season ended on Aug. 13, pulled in the middle of the seventh inning against the Indians in Cleveland.
chris sale
Chris Sale and Jon Lester intertwined? The Red Sox best hope so. August 20, 2019 | 9:14 AM
Tom Brady Josh Gordon
Patriots
What Tom Brady had to say about Josh Gordon's return August 20, 2019 | 9:04 AM
United States' Megan Rapinoe waves to the crowd at the end of the first half of the team's international friendly soccer match against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Rapinoe did not play in the game. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
Soccer
Megan Rapinoe discusses politics, family and her father's support of Trump: 'I don't get it' August 20, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown (84) puts on his helmet prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz.
NFL
Antonio Brown files second grievance against NFL over his helmet August 20, 2019 | 9:00 AM
Media
Here are the guests scheduled for this week’s Jimmy Fund Radio telethon August 20, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Jimmy Garappolo
Jimmy Garappolo shaky in return from torn ACL August 20, 2019 | 12:55 AM
Foxborough MA - 8-19-2019 - The New England Patriots held a practice session as preparations for Thursday night's exhibition game vs. Carolina continued. Newly reinstated wide receiver Josh Gordon (wearing backwards white cap) was on the field and is pictured smiling as he was taking part in the pre practice stretching drills. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Here's what happened during Josh Gordon's return to Foxborough August 19, 2019 | 8:38 PM
Chris Sale smiles in the dugout after completing his outing.
Red Sox
Red Sox shut down Chris Sale for rest of regular season August 19, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Ryan Allen
Patriots to release punter Ryan Allen August 19, 2019 | 6:39 PM
Patriots notebook
Patriots notebook: Here's the latest on Julian Edelman August 19, 2019 | 5:45 PM
Chris Sale's 2019 season ended on Aug. 13, pulled in the middle of the seventh inning against the Indians in Cleveland.
Red Sox
Chris Sale reportedly will not need Tommy John surgery August 19, 2019 | 5:02 PM
Celtics
Bob Cousy discussed politics, race, and Bill Russell in NBA.com Q&A August 19, 2019 | 4:53 PM
WEEI logo
Media
WEEI's Alex Reimer is leaving sports radio to work in politics August 19, 2019 | 3:35 PM
Red Sox
These Red Sox are reminiscent of some other underachievers August 19, 2019 | 3:18 PM
Red Sox
Red Sox release 2020 spring training schedule August 19, 2019 | 1:44 PM
Kliff Kingsbury (left) with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick in June, 2004.
Patriots
Kliff Kingsbury talked about what he learned under Bill Belichick August 19, 2019 | 1:29 PM
Craig Kimbrel pitched — and is mocked — during the MLB's Little League Classic game Sunday.
MLB
A bunch of Little Leaguers mocked Craig Kimbrel's unusual pre-pitch pose August 19, 2019 | 12:57 PM
Foxborough, MA 12-2-18: Patriots WR Josh Gordon has the ball in the end zone after he caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Tom Brady. The New England Patriots hosted the Minnesota Vikings in a regular season NFL football game at Gillette Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Patriots
Patriots place Josh Gordon on non-football injury list August 19, 2019 | 10:38 AM
Pete Carroll Tom Brady
NFL
Pete Carroll explained why Tom Brady is one of his 'heroes' August 19, 2019 | 9:22 AM
Rafael Devers has two four-hit games in the last six days.
As a Chris Sale diagnosis looms, Rafael Devers offers plenty of comfort
As a Sale diagnosis looms, Devers offers Red Sox comfort August 19, 2019 | 7:39 AM
Red Sox
Nathan Eovaldi out of control in return to starting rotation August 18, 2019 | 7:25 PM
Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Medinah, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Golf
Phil Mickelson late to the course after lightning hits hotel August 18, 2019 | 5:34 PM
Patriots
Patriots grant Dontrelle Inman’s request for a release August 18, 2019 | 5:25 PM
Rafael Devers watches his two-run home run during the seventh inning.
Red Sox
Red-hot Devers helps Red Sox rally past Orioles, 13-7 August 18, 2019 | 5:16 PM