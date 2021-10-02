Jake Smith passes for 3 TDs, Harvard defense makes 3 INTs in 38-13 win over Holy Cross

Get the latest Boston sports news
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jake Smith passed for three touchdowns, Khalid Thomas made two interceptions and Harvard beat Holy Cross 38-13 on Saturday.
Kym Wimberly opened the scoring by catching a Smith pass behind the line of scrimmage and racing 41 yards. Kaedyn Odermann added a 17-yard scoring grab, and Harvard scored 24 unanswered points in the first half. Adam Shepherd scored on a 29-yard grab to make it 31-13.
Boom! @__keezyy with the big play to get us on the board at Holy Cross!
Watch us on ESPN+: https://t.co/LZl3C3Gv7X#OneCrimson #GoCrimson @espncfb pic.twitter.com/nJVYihmosJ
— Harvard Football (@HarvardFootball) October 2, 2021
The Harvard defense intercepted three passes, including Khalil Dawsey’s 55-yard pick-six for a 21-0 lead.
Aaron Shampklin rushed for 72 yards and Aidan Borguet added 59 yards and a score for Harvard (3-0), which entered second among all FCS teams in rushing offense at 289 yards.
Matthew Sluka was intercepted twice for Holy Cross (3-2) and Marco Siderman once. The two combined to go 13 of 39 for 125 yards with no touchdowns. Ayir Asante rushed for a 59-yard score.
.@daddy_lawnglegs with the touchdown grab!
The 29-yard TD pass from @Smith_Jake_5 gives us a 31-13 lead at No. 24 Holy Cross.
Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/LZl3C3Gv7X#OneCrimson #GoCrimson @espncfb pic.twitter.com/ush7Oo2Y6d
— Harvard Football (@HarvardFootball) October 2, 2021
