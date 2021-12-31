Sports Celtics build 26-point halftime lead, earn win over Phoenix Suns Seven players scored in double figures. Celtics guard Payton Pritchard drives against Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges during the second half Friday. Mary Schwalm/AP Photo





BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart each scored 24 points, and the Boston Celtics stopped a three-game slide by topping the Phoenix Suns 123-108 on Friday.

Brown also grabbed 11 rebounds and Smart finished with eight assists, helping the Celtics bounce back from a 91-82 home loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Robert Williams had 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds, and Josh Richardson added 19 points.

The Celtics were without leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who was placed on the health and safety protocols list early in the week, but Smart returned and the offense responded by shooting 54%. Seven players scored in double figures.

Devin Booker scored 22 points for Phoenix, and Cam Johnson had 20. Jalen Smith scored 19 and Chris Paul finished with 14 points and eight assists.

“You have to turn the page and have a short memory,” Coach Udoka says of us bouncing back from a rough shooting night Wednesday with a 54.2 percent clip from the field today. “We shot it well today.” — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 31, 2021

The Suns remained without starters Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, who missed their third straight game because of health and safety protocols. Coach Monty Williams was also on the protocol list for the third game in a row.