Sports Mikaela Shiffrin, still without a medal, is disqualified from her best event Following the stunning result, Shiffrin sat down at the edge of the trail for several minutes. Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. after her disqualification after a fall in the women’s giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. (Doug Mills/The New York Times)





In a stunning result, Mikaela Shiffrin failed to successfully navigate more than a handful of turns in the women’s slalom Wednesday and was disqualified from her second race this week at the Beijing Olympics.

Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion who was expected to contend for multiple gold medals at Beijing, had trouble in her run almost from the beginning with her feet and arms not in sync and the gates seeming to come at her faster than she could react.

After four gates she was upright but off the course and unable to negotiate a fifth gate. She skied to the edge of the trail and sat down, resting her head atop her knees. Minutes later, she was still on the side of the mountain.

Mikaela Shiffrin after her run. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Shiffrin won the slalom at the 2014 Olympics and has dominated the event ever since, winning more World Cup slalom races, 47, than any other racer, male or female.

She also fell and skied out of the course in the giant slalom Monday, another event in which she was expected to contend for a gold medal.

Shiffrin has spent the past weeks talking extensively about all the external obstacles that could prevent her from having success at these Games. She tested positive for the coronavirus in December and was dreading all the logistical issues with getting to China and the pandemic protocols of life at the Olympics.

In her first days here, she often discussed the wind and the randomness of what could transpire on a gusty mountain. But none of those factors have come into play here. She did not mention anything about the nerves that may have caused her to last just eight gates in two races combined.

Shiffrin, a three-time Olympic medalist, is still slated to compete in Friday’s women’s super-G as well as the downhill and the Alpine combined.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.