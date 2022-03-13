Sports Real Salt Lake scores 3 goals late, stuns New England 3-2 The Revolution outshot RSL 12-10, but trailed in shots on goal 7-5. The New England Revolution hosted Real Salt Lake at Gillette Stadium. Mark Stockwell for The Boston Globe





FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tate Schmitt scored a goal in the 3rd minute of second-half stoppage time, capping a wild comeback by Real Salt Lake in a snowy 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution in MLS action on Saturday.

The Revolution took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Emmanuel Boateng scored in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. Jozy Altidore, who signed with New England as a free agent, entered the game in the 60th minute and scored in the 62nd to push the Revolution’s lead to 2-0.

Sergio Córdova, who signed with RSL on loan from FC Augsburg, cut the deficit in half at the 78-minute mark with his first MLS goal. Justen Glad scored in the 88th minute to knot the score at 2 and set the stage for Schmitt. Jasper Loffelsend assisted on the game-winner.

Just a gut punch tonight. Quick turn around for CCL on Wednesday then off to Charlotte. Really appreciate everyone who came out tonight and our other games this week in really bad conditions. Looking forward to better weather in April. — Brian Bilello (@RevsPrez) March 13, 2022

The Revolution outshot RSL 12-10, but trailed in shots on goal 7-5.

Zac MacMath had three saves for RSL. Earl Edwards Jr. saved four in goal for New England.