Karol Swiderski's 2 goals help Charlotte FC beat Revolution 3-1





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte FC, led by two goals from Karol Swiderski, beat the New England Revolution on Saturday by a score of 3-1.

Swiderski scored his first goal for Charlotte (1-3-0) in the sixth minute, assisted by Alan Franco. He added a goal in the 57th minute, assisted by Benjamin Bender.

Charlotte also got one goal from Bender.

The Revolution’s (1-2-1) goal was scored by Carles Gil.

The Revolution outshot Charlotte 17-14. Both teams had six shots on goal.

Bruce Arena said the focus before the next #NERevs game is to improve on both ends of the field. They need to finish chances & not make defensive mistakes. They will strengthen the backline with the return of Kessler & Farrell, and he expects Matt Turner to be back soon as well. pic.twitter.com/iln3CbtAbN — Elizabeth Pehota (@pehota) March 20, 2022

Kristijan Kahlina saved five of the six shots he faced for Charlotte. Earl Edwards Jr. saved three of the six shots he faced for the Revolution.

Up next for Charlotte is a matchup Saturday with Cincinnati at home, while the Revolution play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

🔛 the 💸 Capiii equalizes. pic.twitter.com/T9ERe4xQNb — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) March 20, 2022