Photos: Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series makes death-defying return to Boston
“It’s scary and that’s why I need people here cheering."
24 divers competed in the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series this weekend, jumping from the top of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art into the harbor.
The competition returned to Boston after a 9-year hiatus, bringing together local residents and fans to watch divers drop 90 feet into the water.
For athletes, the crowd was a relief.
“It’s scary and that’s why I need people here cheering,” Michal Navratil of the Czech Republic said in an interview with The Boston Globe.
As much as the dives into dizzying spirals can look effortless, American diver Ellie Smart said that’s not quite true.
“I can guarantee you when I get up there and look down and go, ‘Why did I choose this job?” Smart said in an interview with NBC10 Boston.
