Sports Photos: Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series makes death-defying return to Boston “It’s scary and that’s why I need people here cheering." Women’s Cliff diving competition at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA Boston). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

24 divers competed in the 2022 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series this weekend, jumping from the top of Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art into the harbor.

The competition returned to Boston after a 9-year hiatus, bringing together local residents and fans to watch divers drop 90 feet into the water.

For athletes, the crowd was a relief.

“It’s scary and that’s why I need people here cheering,” Michal Navratil of the Czech Republic said in an interview with The Boston Globe.

As much as the dives into dizzying spirals can look effortless, American diver Ellie Smart said that’s not quite true.

“I can guarantee you when I get up there and look down and go, ‘Why did I choose this job?” Smart said in an interview with NBC10 Boston.

Canada’s Molly Carlson celebrates after winning the women’s diving competition in the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA Boston). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Rhiannan Iffland of Australia prepares to dive during the first competition day of the first stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series. Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images

Women’s Cliff diving competition at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at the Institute of Contemporary Art. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Gary Hunt, representing France competes in the men’s Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA Boston). Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Oleksiy Prygorov of the Ukraine dives from the 28 metre platform. Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Iris Schmidbauer of Germany dives from the 21 metre platform during the final competition day. Romina Amato/Red Bull via Getty Images

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Jessica Macaulay of Canada dives from the 21 metre platform. Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images

Canada’s Molly Carlson hugs USA’s Eleanor Smart after their dives. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

In this handout image provided by Red Bull, Antonina Vyshyvanova of the Ukraine dives from the 21 metre platform. Dean Treml/Red Bull via Getty Images

Safety divers are there to assist divers at the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series practice at the Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA Boston). Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff