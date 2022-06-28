Sports Serena Williams exits Wimbledon in the first round, again "I don’t know. Who knows where I’ll pop up?" Serena Williams waves as she leaves the court after losing to France's Harmony Tan. John Walton/Associated Press





WIMBLEDON, England — It was the 21st time that Serena Williams had played Wimbledon. It was Harmony Tan’s first time, but Tan will be the player heading to the second round at the All England Club.

Tan, a Frenchwoman ranked 115th who is little-known even in her country, defeated Williams, the greatest women’s tennis champion of her era, 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7). Williams had not played a singles match on tour since retiring in the first round of last year’s Wimbledon in tears with an injury, but she got to play plenty of tennis Tuesday evening on Centre Court, where she had won seven Wimbledon singles titles. Her grueling duel with Tan was a stylistic contrast that lasted 3 hours and 11 minutes.

Advertisement:

In her first appearance on Centre Court, Tan, 24, turned what could have been a feel-good story for Williams into a narrow defeat that will re-pose the question of how much more professional tennis Williams intends to play. She will turn 41 in September, and her quest for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title seems increasingly far-fetched. A longtime No. 1, she is ranked 1,204th and will soon have no ranking at all. But she provided no definitive answer to whether this was her final Wimbledon appearance.

“That’s a question I can’t answer,” she said. “I don’t know. Who knows where I’ll pop up?”

At least she can leave the All England Club with a less painful memory than last year’s, when she tore a hamstring after slipping in the first set of her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich, hobbling off Centre Court in great distress. She did not play competitively again until last week when she returned to play doubles in Eastbourne, England, with Ons Jabeur. Tuesday’s match against Tan was Williams’ first singles match in a year, and she scrapped and hustled through the peaks and valleys.

Williams did not rule out a return to the U.S. Open, where she won her first Grand Slam singles title in 1999 at age 17.

Advertisement:

“Your first time is always special,” she said. “There’s definitely, you know, lots of motivation to get better and to play at home.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.