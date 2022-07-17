Sports Watch: Former Boston College star AJ Dillon obliterates baseball mascot Dillon showed no mercy, and the tweet went viral. AJ Dillon runs a drill at training camp. Morry Gash/AP Photo

AJ Dillon showed no mercy toward helpless and clearly outmatched Kenosha Kingfish mascot Elvis during a head-to-head challenge Saturday night.

Dillon, who starred at Boston College and is currently a running back for the Green Bay Packers, stood up quickly with a football in hand and charged toward King Elvis at close to full speed.

He lowered his shoulder and accelerated directly into the yellow fish’s chest, knocking his head right off. As the guy inside took a legitimate blow from an NFL player, Dillon kept going toward the imaginary end zone.

It was a forceful hit, but certainly clean. Nothing fishy, except for Elvis himself, of course.

Dillon, whose Twitter name is AJ “Quadzilla” Dillon, retweeted several versions of the clip, including one from teammate David Bakhtiari: “911. I’d like to report a dead body..”

Elvis appears to be OK, as his bio reads: “the mascot that survived @ajdillon7.” In a tweet, he wrote: “i can report that i am alive.”

i can report that i am alive https://t.co/6knkMtYzPN — King Elvis 👑 (@Elvis_Kingfish) July 17, 2022

The video has close to 4 million views on Twitter, and the Kingfish encouraged those watching to follow @Elvis_Kingfish to cheer him up.

For those interested, the Kingfish – a Northwoods League squad that features college players – beat the Kokomo Jackrabbits, 10-2.