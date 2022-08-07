See the action from the 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge

Newsletter Signup
The 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge took place Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7, bringing in 6,300 riders from eight countries and 43 states to raise funds for Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
The Pan-Mass Challenge, or PMC, is a bike-a-thon that raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The challenge has currently raised $46 million of its $66 million goal.
The two-day challenge includes 16 routes that range from 25 to 211 miles, from sprawling onto the Wellesley and Babson college campuses.
This year, bikers faced a different kind of challenge — the ongoing heat wave.
Here are some moments from the 43rd Pan-Mass Challenge.
This year’s #PMC fundraising goal is $66M. Here’s a look at how much has been raised so far! 👏👏👏— Courtney Cole (@CourtneyCWBZ) August 7, 2022
AMAZING!
Remember: EVERY dollar raised goes to the @DanaFarber Cancer Institute! Here’s how you can support: https://t.co/WcAPNLggJW@NickGNews @wbz pic.twitter.com/5CdeIRFs0i
