Sports See the action from the 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge The 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge took place August 6 and 7.

The 2022 Pan-Mass Challenge took place Saturday, August 6 and Sunday, August 7, bringing in 6,300 riders from eight countries and 43 states to raise funds for Boston’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The Pan-Mass Challenge, or PMC, is a bike-a-thon that raises more money for charity than any other single athletic fundraising event in the world. The challenge has currently raised $46 million of its $66 million goal.

The two-day challenge includes 16 routes that range from 25 to 211 miles, from sprawling onto the Wellesley and Babson college campuses.

This year, bikers faced a different kind of challenge — the ongoing heat wave.

Here are some moments from the 43rd Pan-Mass Challenge.

Congratulations to all of the #PanMassChallenge riders. Shout-out to our very own Dr. Marc Cendron for completing his 16th ride today! 🤩🚴‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/zbd7TPXJ2y — Department of Urology at Boston Children's (@BCH_Urology) August 7, 2022

So happy to be on the road! It’s on! ⁦@PanMass⁩ pic.twitter.com/2WIlOkMAFQ — Lisa Hughes (@LisaWBZ) August 6, 2022

This year’s #PMC fundraising goal is $66M. Here’s a look at how much has been raised so far! 👏👏👏

AMAZING!

Remember: EVERY dollar raised goes to the @DanaFarber Cancer Institute! Here’s how you can support: https://t.co/WcAPNLggJW@NickGNews @wbz pic.twitter.com/5CdeIRFs0i — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyCWBZ) August 7, 2022