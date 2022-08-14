Carles Gil, Djordje Petrovic lead Revolution to 1-0 victory over D.C. United

Get the latest Boston sports news
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Carles Gil staked the New England Revolution to an early lead and Djordje Petrovic made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over D.C. United on Saturday.
Gil scored in the 18th minute to give New England (8-7-9) the lead for good. Brandon Bye and Tommy McNamara had assists on Gil’s fifth score of the season.
The Revolution took 20 shots, seven more than D.C. United (6-14-4), and had a 7-3 advantage in shots on goal. United fell to 1-2-1 under coach Wayne Rooney.
Petrovic had three saves to post a clean sheet for New England. Rafael Romo finished with six saves for United.
Capiii strikes first! ⚽️🎯 pic.twitter.com/OWhA26oeta
— New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 13, 2022
Receive updates on your favorite Boston teams, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.