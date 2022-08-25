Sports Meet the players with New England connections who will be playing in the women’s hockey world championship There are players with New England connections on nine of the 10 teams participating in the 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships. Kendall Coyne Schofield, who played college hockey at Northeastern, will make her 10th appearance at the world championships.





The 2022 International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark began on Thursday and will be the first time the tournament will be played in the same year as the Olympics.

There are players with New England connections on nine of the 10 teams – only Japan doesn’t have one. Here is a look:

United States

Team USA has been in every final of the competition since its creation in 1990 and has won nine times. The roster also hosts the most players from New England with 10.

Cayla Barnes: The defender has played at Boston College since her freshman season in 2017 and will return to the BC after the worlds to become the ninth two-year captain in BC history.

Hannah Bilka: Also a BC captain, Bilka will make her debut for the US national team. The forward became the 34th player at BC to record 75 points and was named to the All-New England Division I team.

Alex Carpenter: From North Reading, Carpenter has played for the Boston Pride, Boston College, and Governor’s Academy. The former BC forward was the 2015 Patty Kazmaier Award winner as as the best player in Division I women’s hockey and left BC as the highest-scoring hockey player, men or women, with 278 career points.

Jesse Compher: A forward who recently transferred to the University of Wisconsin, Compher played four seasons at Boston University and had 126 points.

Kendall Coyne Schofield: The former Northeastern forward will represent the US at the world championships IIHF for her 10th time. She holds the Northeastern points record (249) and won the 2016 Patty Kazmaier Award.

Aerin Frankel: The former Northeastern goalie had a career .949 save percentage with 3,349 saves and won he 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award.

Caroline Harvey: From Salem, NH, Harvey helped the US win the silver medal at the 2022 Olympics and will be playing in her second IIHF tournament.

Megan Keller: The former defender for Boston College will make her seventh world championships appearance and was a three-time finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award.

Hilary Knight: Before representing the US in four Olympics, Knight attended Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut. She also played for the Boston Pride and Boston Blades and has 95 points in 67 international games.

Hayley Scamurra: The forward had 111 points over 123 games at Northeastern and was named 2016 best defensive forward by the Women’s Hockey East Association.

Canada

The defending champions have won 11 times.

Victoria Bach: The former Boston University forward was a Hockey East All-Star in 2017.

Emerance Maschmeyer: The goalie holds Harvard’s career record for saves with 2,538.

Marie-Philip Poulin: The former Boston University forward is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

Laura Stacey: Played college hockey at Dartmouth.

Finland

Sini Karjalainen: Former defender for the University of Vermont.

Krista Parkkonen: The defender will play at Vermont for the 2022-23 season.

Meeri Raisanen: Was the first player from Finland to join the National Women’s Hockey League — now the Premier Hockey Federation — when she signed with the Connecticut Whale in 2018.

Switzerland

Alina Muller: The forward from Winterthur, Switzerland, played four seasons at Northeastern and was on Switzerland’s bronze-medal team at the 2014 Olympics.

Evelina Raselli: The center helped the Boston Pride to their second consecutive Isobel Cup in March.

Czech Republic

Dominika Laskova: The forward recently graduated from Merrimack College after four seasons.

Natalie Mlynkova: A rising junior and forward at the University of Vermont.

Katerina Mrazova: The forward joined the Boston Blades in 2012 and played in 21 games.

Noemi Neubauerova: Forward transferred to Providence after three seasons at Colgate.

Kristyna Patkova: The forward has played three seasons at the University of Vermont.

Vendula Pribylova: The forward played four years at the University of Maine.

Blanka Skodova: The goalie played four seasons at University of Vermont.

Aneta Tejralova: The defender will join the Boston Pride for their 2022-23 season.

Germany

Sandra Abstreiter: Over four years, the goalie amassed 1,848 saves and a .934 save percentage at Providence and was a semifinalist for the 2022 goalkeeper of the year award.

Tabea Botthof: The defender will be a senior at Yale University.

Marie Delarbre: After transferring from Minnesota Duluth, UMD, Delarbre played in Merrimack’s first season as an NCAA Division 1 team in 2015-16.

Lilli and Luisa Welcke: Twins are expected to play at the University of Maine next season.

Sweden

Sara Hjalmarsson: The forward will be a senior at Providence College and played on Sweden’s Olympic team.

Celine Tedenby: The forward played four seasons at the University of Maine.

Hungary

Lotti Odnoga: The defender recently graduated from Dartmouth.

Mira Seregely: The forward will be a sophomore at Maine. She scored five goals and had eight assists in 32 games as a freshman.

Denmark

Amalie Andersen: The defender is entering her senior season at Maine.

Nicoline Jensen: The forward played at the University of New Hampshire from 2012 to 2015.

Sofie Skott: The defender will play at Vermont this winter.

Michelle Weis: Played forward at Maine from 2017-19.