Sports Boston College gives up late touchdown to lose to Rutgers, 22-21 BC opens the new season with a loss. Rutgers intercepted BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec twice. Erin Clark / Globe Staff





BOSTON (AP) — Al-Shadee Salaam scored on a 22-yard run with 2:43 to play, lifting Rutgers to a 22-21 comeback victory over Boston College on Saturday in the schools’ season openers.

Rutgers had lost the last 11 meetings against Boston College.

Phil Jurkovec threw two of his three touchdown passes to Zay Flowers as BC opened a 21-12 lead midway through the third quarter before the Scarlet Knights rallied.

Aron Cruickshank had a 26-yard TD run and Kyle Monangai a 1-yarder for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights got the ball at their own 4 with just under 8 minutes left and used 12 plays — 11 rushes — to grab the lead on Salaam’s TD when he busted through the line and into the left corner of the end zone.

Advertisement:

Jude McAtamney’s 33-yard field had cut BC’s lead to 21-15.

Jurkovec, who transferred from Notre Dame before the 2020 season, went 23 of 41 for 283 yards with two interceptions. Flowers had 10 catches for 125 yards.

After Jurkovec fumbled away a low snap that led to a TD by the Scarlet Knights, the redshirt senior found Jaden Williams in the left corner of the end zone, making it 21-12.

Monangai’s score had sliced the Eagles lead to 14-12 before Rutgers failed on the 2-point attempt.

Jurkovec’s first TD to Flowers was an 11-yard, back-shoulder pass into the right corner of the end zone, making it 7-0 midway into the opening quarter. His second gave the Eagles a 14-6 lead late in the second when the speedy receiver caught the ball over the middle and raced into the end zone near the right pylon for a 26-yard score.

THE TAKEAWAY

Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights struggled most of the day on offense, rotating two QBs and threw for just 110 yards. It’s something they’ll need to figure out to be competitive in the Big Ten.

Boston College: The play of Jurkovec and Flowers will go a long way if the Eagles are to have their first season with more than seven victories since 2009. When they get into Atlantic Coast Conference play, teams are likely going to load up coverage against Flowers.

UP NEXT

Rutgers: At Wagner next Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement:

Boston College: Opens ACC play at Virginia Tech next Saturday night.