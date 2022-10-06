Sports Tom Brady on why so many NFL teams are 2-2: ‘a lot of bad football’ Tom Brady is not impressed with the quality of play in the NFL this season. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before the first half of an NFL football game against New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. The Associated Press

Nearly half of the NFL, including the entire NFC West, has a 2-2 record heading into Week 5.

Tampa Bay, the team Tom Brady plays for, is among them. The three-time league MVP weighed in on why there are so many teams with .500 records on Thursday.

Tom Brady was asked about the parity in the NFL with so many teams currently 2-2. "I think there's a lot of bad football from what I watch. I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That's what I see."



(🎥 @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/iCsBR2TYe3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2022

“I think there’s a lot of bad football from what I watch,” Brady said. “I watch a lot of bad football. Poor quality of football. That’s what I see.”

There’s only one division, the NFC East, that doesn’t have any 2-2 teams. The AFC East (Jets) and NFC North (Bears) each have one team at 2-2. Both teams are scheduled to play the Patriots this month.

Advertisement:

After winning its first two games, Tampa Bay has dropped its last two. Kansas City put up 41 points on the Buccaneers a week after the Packers hung on for a two-point victory.