Sports TD Garden to host World Figure Skating Championships in 2025 Boston last hosted the World Figure Skating Championships in 2016. TD Garden last hosted the World Figure Skating Championships in 2016. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images





The World Figure Skating Championships are coming back to Boston.

The International Skating Union announced on Wednesday it has awarded the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 to Boston. The event will be hosted by US Figure Skating at TD Garden on March 24-30.

It marks the second time the event will be held at TD Garden, which also hosted it in 2016 and drew sellout crowds with more than 108,000 fans. Next weekend, the Greater Boston area will host Skate America – the opener for the 2022-23 ISU Grand Prix season – at The Skating Club of Boston in Norwood on Oct. 21-23.

“We had one of the most successful World Championships back in 2016 in Boston, so we’re even more optimistic for the growth and success we can bring to the event in 2025,” said Doug Zeghibe, executive director for The Skating Club of Boston and the local organizing committee for the 2025 Championships. “Boston is a figure skating town with sophisticated and passionate fans who not only love to follow the sport but truly appreciate the work these skaters put in year after year.”

Advertisement:

The championship will serve as a key pre-2026 Olympic Winter Games event because the number of entries countries will receive in each discipline at the Games will be determined in Boston.

“It is so exciting to have the ISU World Figure Skating Championships 2025 return to the United States, and we are thrilled to host these amazing athletes and competition here in Boston at TD Garden,” said Amy Latimer, president of TD Garden. ”