Sports Tom Brady tried to catch a pass from Leonard Fournette and it was intercepted The 45-year-old quarterback ran a route and ended up slipping before he could make an attempt on the ball. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers got the win in Germany, but Brady was part of a lowlight on Sunday. AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady lined up as a receiver during a pair of plays in Tampa Bay’s win against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

The first time, the 45-year-old legendary quarterback went uncovered.

The next time, running back Leonard Fournette threw the ball to Brady. Brady slipped and fell while the ball was in the air, and Seattle’s Tariq Woolen made a leaping interception.

While Brady was on the ground, he stuck a foot out and Woolen tripped over it, preventing a longer return.

Tampa Bay was up 14-3 at the time with just under seven minutes to go in the third quarter. Instead of capping off what was an otherwise solid drive, the Buccaneers turned it over with an ill-advised trick play.

45-year old WR Tom Brady with 23-year old Tariq Woolen covering him and Leonard Fournette throwing.



I mean…. c'mon. 😂pic.twitter.com/AduLxO7PwG — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 13, 2022

But, in the end, it worked out for Tampa Bay which hung on for a 21-16 win over Seattle. It’s the second win in a row for Tampa Bay after snapping a three-game losing streak last week.

Brady went 22-29 for 258 yards, a pair of touchdowns, and one interception.

The game was played in Munich, Germany. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he expects more games to be played in Germany in the future.

With the win, Brady improves to 4-0 in international play. Sunday was the closest game Brady has played outside of America. The other three were blowouts while Brady was with the Patriots.

Brady led the Patriots to wins in London in 2009 and 2012, where they beat the Buccaneers and Rams by a combined score of 70-14. The Brady-led Patriots had similar success in Mexico City in 2017, where they blew out the Raiders 33-8.

Brady has three career receptions for 65 yards and no touchdowns. His longest catch went for 36 yards in 2015. Brady hasn’t caught a pass since 2018. His first NFL catch was a 23-yard catch in 2001 which went for a first down.