Sports Brockton Rox sign Marika Lyszczyk, the NCAA’s first female catcher Lyszczyk will be the first female player for the Rox and the Futures Collegiate Baseball League The Brockton Rox, which plays at Campanelli Stadium, is a Futures Collegiate Baseball League team that hosts student-athletes for the summer.

Marika Lyszczyk, the first woman to play catcher in an NCAA baseball game, has signed with the Brockton Rox, according to a release from the team.

She will be the first female player in Brockton Rox and Futures Collegiate Baseball League history.

“She’s an incredible catcher and all-around player,” says Norm Laviolette, owner of the Brockton Rox. “We’re lucky to have her join the Rox and look forward to seeing her drive, determination, and leadership come to life at Campanelli.”

Lyszczyk, who was born in Canada, began playing baseball at age five. She plays college baseball at Sonoma State, a Division II school in California. She will join the team in May after her college semester is over.

“At the Rox, we’re more than just baseball,” said general manager Tom Tracey. “We’re dedicated to helping young players sharpen their skills and perfect their game, while also providing the tools and support to help them thrive educationally, professionally, and socially. Everyone in the organization, from the ownership to the coaches and players, are looking forward to welcoming her to Boston this summer.”