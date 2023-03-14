Sports Here are the 2023 NCAA Tournament players with New England ties A list of the local kids from Duke to Northern Kentucky. Kyle Filipowski #30 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a sunk Virginia Cavaliers in the second half of the ACC Basketball Tournament Championship game at Greensboro Coliseum on March 11, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Duke won 59-49 Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

March Madness is here, and there are plenty of players representing New England.

Here is a list of players in the NCAA Tournament who are either from New England, attended high school in New England, or transferred from a college located in New England.

Arkansas: Makhel Mitchell and Makhi Mitchell both transferred from Rhode Island.

Boise State: Mohamed Sylla went to Putnam Science in Connecticut for a year.

Colgate: Brady Cummins is from York, Maine, and played two seasons at The Brooks School (Mass.). Pearson Parker spent a year at Phillips Exeter (Mass.). Keegan Records is from South Kingston, R.I., and went to St. Andrews (R.I.).

Connecticut: Alex Karaban began his high school career at Algonquin Regional High before spending a pair of seasons at New Hampton [N.H.] and being named the 2021 Gatorade New Hampshire Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Andrew Hurley, son of UConn coach Dan Hurley, is from Glastonbury, Conn. Donovan Clingan and Andre Johnson Jr. are both from Bristol, Conn.

Duke: Kyle Filipowski, the 2021 Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Basketball player of the year, was a five-star recruit during his time at Wilbraham & Monson. Jacob Grandison spent one season at Phillips Exeter and began his college career at Holy Cross.

Howard: Shy Odom is from Roxbury and briefly played at Beaver Country Day (Mass.). Bryce Harris went to Putnam Science (Conn.). Freedom Rhames attended Brewster Academy.

Iowa: Dasonte Bowen is from Boston and spent time at Worcester Academy and Brewster Academy. Carter Kingsbury played at Brewster Academy. Josh Ogundele was a two-year starter at Worcester Academy. Luc Laketa attended The Winchendon School (Mass.). Riley Mulvey played at St. Thomas More (Conn.).

Iowa St: Hason Ward attended Springfield Central H.S. (Mass.).

Kansas: Michael Jankovich attended Northfield Mt. Hermon.

Kentucky: Jacob Toppin, the younger brother of New York Knicks forward Obi Toppin, transferred to Kentucky from Rhode Island and attended Woodstock Academy (Conn.).

Marquette: Tyler Kolek, a unanimous selection on the All-Big East first-team, is from Cumberland, R.I., and attended St. George’s School (R.I.).

Miami: Anthony Walker graduated from Brewster Academy. Bensley Joseph is from Arlington, and played at Putnam Science in Connecticut.

Michigan State: Tyson Walker, the 2021 CAA defensive player of the year, transferred from Northeastern. He spent a post-grad year at New Hampton School (N.H.).

Missouri: Ronnie DeGray transferred to Missouri from UMass after his freshman season. He played two seasons at Woodstock Academy (Conn.).

NC State: Isaiah Miranda is from Pawtucket, played AAU basketball for Rhode Island Elite, and played his senior year of high school basketball at Springfield Commonwealth (Mass.).

Northern Kentucky: A’lahn Sumler’s hometown is Waterbury, Conn.

Northwestern: Boo Buie attended Gould Academy in Maine, where he averaged 26.5 points per game. Luke Hunger, the 2022 NEPSAC Class AAA Player of the Year, went to Northfield Mt. Hermon.

Penn State: Daillon Johnson, the 2020 Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Basketball Player of the Year, is from Haverhill and went to Phillips Academy.

Pitt: Nate Santos went to Loomis Chaffee (Conn.), where he was an All-NEPSAC selection.

Princeton: Deven Austin, from Vernon, Conn., was a two-year captain at Wilbraham & Monson.

Providence: Devin Carter spent a post-grad year at Brewster Academy. Luke Fonts is from Portsmouth, R.I., and played AAU basketball for the Middlesex (Mass.) Magic.

San Diego State: Adam Seiko was born in Boston after his mother came to the U.S. from Uganda.

St. Mary’s: Mason Forbes spent four seasons at Harvard.

Texas: Rowan Brumbaugh helped Northfield Mount Hermon make an appearance in the 2022 National Prep Championship. Cole Bott spent a post-grad year at Northfield Mt. Hermon.

Texas Southern: PJ Henry transferred from Hartford

UC Santa Barbara: Miles Norris attended Brewster Academy (N.H.) for one year, helping the Bobcats win the 2018 NEPSAC Class AAA regular-season title.

UCLA: Mac Etienne, the 2020 Gatorade Connecticut Boys Basketball Player of the Year, attended Suffield Academy (Conn.).

Utah State: Zee Hamoda, who is from Bahrain, spent one year at Bridgton Academy (Maine).

VCU: Toibu Lawal, who is from London, England, spent a year at Lee Academy in Maine.

Vermont: Matt Veretto transferred from UConn and is from South Windsor, Conn. Michel Ndayishimiye, the 2021 Gatorade Vermont Boys Basketball Player of the year, is from Burlington, Vermont. Nick Florillo is from Scarborough, Maine.

West Virginia: Tre Mitchell, the 2019 Connecticut Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year, attended Woodstock Academy (Conn.) and played 44 at games at UMass before transferring.

Xavier: Desmond Claude is from New Haven, Conn., and went to Putnam Science. Michael Wolf spent a post-grad year at Bridgton Academy [Maine].

