YouTube TV announced its NFL Sunday Ticket prices

YouTube TV has announced its NFL Sunday Ticket pricing tiers.

The out-of-market sports package will cost $349 per season for YouTube TV subscribers and $449 per season for non-subscribers.

There’s also an option to bundle Sunday Ticket with NFL RedZone for an additional $40. That package will be $389 for subscribers and $489 for nonsubscribers.

The streaming service is offering $100 off of the retail price for those who order before June 6th.

YouTube TV has committed $2 billion in annual spending over seven years for the rights to broadcast Sunday Ticket.



Sunday Ticket was on DirecTV before switching to YouTube TV. The cheapest price for Sunday Ticket last year was $293.94, according to CBS Sports. YouTube TV’s retail pricing is steeper, but the streaming service offers an option for non-subscribers, which DirecTV didn’t offer.

“Regardless of where you purchase, NFL Sunday Ticket will be available across web, TV, mobile and tablet devices that support YouTube and YouTube TV, with no hidden fees or satellite dish needed,” YouTube TV said in a release. “Consisting of all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location) broadcast on FOX and CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans in the United States the ability to follow all their favorite teams and players no matter where they live.”