What Mookie Betts said about his first time playing shortstop in the big leagues "It was like a dream come true."

After missing two games, Mookie Betts has returned from his stint on the paternity list after his wife gave birth to their second child. The former Red Sox outfielder made his first MLB appearance at shortstop on Thursday, pinch-hitting for Luke Williams in the seventh inning of Los Angeles’ 6-2 win over the Cubs.

According to MLB.com, Betts flew to Chicago on Thursday in hopes of making it to the game, but he got caught in traffic and arrived at the ballpark five minutes before the first pitch.

Betts went 1 for 2 at the plate, singling to right field in his first at-bat and flying out to center in his second. And at shortstop, he fielded a ground ball, stepped on second base, and threw to first in time to turn a double play.

“He made it look really easy and athletic,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

While playing shortstop is new for Betts at the Major League level, he was quick to remind reporters that he grew up playing the position.

“It was like a dream come true,” Betts said, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. “I got drafted as a shortstop and hadn’t seen it since like 2011. I’m happy we won.”

Betts, who went to Los Angeles as part of a much-debated trade in 2020, has played some middle infield for the Dodgers this season, appearing in five games at second base.

Los Angeles’s depth at the shortstop position has been challenged this season with injuries to Gavin Lux and Chris Taylor. Lux tore his ACL during spring training and is out for the season. Taylor hurt his side during a game earlier this week.

Betts said he felt some nerves trying shortstop for the first time in years. But, he eagerly took on the challenge.

“A lot of nerves but you embrace it,” he told ESPN. “You learn to play nervous. If I wasn’t nervous that probably means I don’t love it … I don’t care where I play. I just want to win.”