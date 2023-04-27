Sports Boston Pride’s Loren Gabel named Premier Hockey Federation’s Most Valuable Player Gabel also earned Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year awards after scoring 40 points in 22 games to tie a single-season record. Loren Gabel joined the Boston Pride for the 2022-23 season.





The awards keep coming for Boston Pride forward Loren Gabel, who was named Most Valuable Player of the 2022-23 Premier Hockey Federation season on Thursday.

Gabel also earned Newcomer of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year awards after scoring 40 points in 22 games to tie a single-season record. She won the first offensive triple crown in PHF history. The Ontario native was also MVP of the PHF All-Star Game in February.

The MVP was chosen by voters from the Professional Hockey Writers Association Women’s Hockey Chapter. Gabel also earned the Outstanding Player of the Year award based on a vote from the PHF Players’ Association.

“It is an absolute honor to win the 2022-23 MVP and Outstanding Player of the Year awards, and I am proud to be recognized by my fellow players and by the dedicated media who cover this league,” said Gabel. “I am thankful for the opportunity I was given to play in Boston, and I am looking forward to my future in the PHF.”